A ‘Daily Show’ reporter asked a millionaire about inequality and got an unexpected answer.

The scale of atrocities is immeasurable. Like slavery, the Holocaust is a part of history where the more you learn the more horrifying it becomes. It is impossible to describe the inhuman cruelty of the criminals and the heart-rending suffering of the victims. It almost becomes too much for the brain and the heart, but it is important that we move beyond that resistance.

The liberation of the Nazi camps marked the end of Hitler’s effort of ethnic cleansing, and the beginning of humanity’s awareness of how such a despicable chapter in human history came to be. The further we move away from that chapter, the more important it is that we focus on the lessons it taught us, lest we miss the signs of history repeating itself.

Lesson 1: Unspeakable evil can be institutionalized on a large scale

Perhaps the most disturbing thing about the Holocaust is how organized it was. We’re not talking about humans murdering other humans out of anger or some twisted individual torturing people in a basement – this is a structured, calculated, plan to eliminate large numbers of people. It was a disciplined and carefully planned and executed effort. , The Nazi regime created a well-oiled killing machine the size of half a continent, and it worked exactly as intended. We often cite the number of people killed, but the number of people who participated in the systematic torture and destruction of millions of people is equally tragic.

It has now emerged that Allied forces knew about the mass murder of Jews as early as 1942 – three years before the end of the war. And of course, from the very beginning there were different reports of what was happening. People often ask why it wasn’t done sooner if people knew, and there are undoubtedly political reasons. But in asking that question we also get the benefit of hindsight. I can imagine that most people would simply not believe what was actually happening because it seems absolutely unbelievable.

The lesson here is that we have to question our tendency to disbelieve things that seem too terrible to be true. We have evidence that the worst things imaginable on a scale that seems unfathomable are entirely plausible.

Lesson 2: Atrocities in everyday life can be happening right under our noses

One of the things that struck me when I was reading about the liberation of Auschwitz was that it was only 37 miles from Kraków, one of Poland’s largest cities. This camp where an average of 500 people a day were killed, where bodies were piled up like rope wood, where men, women and children were locked in gas chambers – and this from a major population center It was not very far.

And that was just one set of camps. We now know that there were thousands of places where the Nazis carried out their “Final Solution”, and it’s not that they always did it halfway. A New York Times report detailing how many more camps there were than scholars originally thought, reveals what was happening to Jews and marginalized people as the average person went about their daily lives. Was thinking about:

“The documented camps include not only ‘killing centers’ but also thousands of forced labor camps, where prisoners were used to manufacture munitions; prisoner-of-war camps; places euphemistically named ‘care’ centers, where pregnant women were given abortions or They were forced to have abortions; babies were killed after birth; and brothels, where women were forced to have sex with German military personnel.”

It is not clear whether the average person was fully aware of what was happening. But there were definitely such reports. And we know how the average person reacts to reports even today in our country.

How many reports have we seen of abuses and inhumane conditions inside US immigrant detention camps? What is our response when the UN human rights chief visits our detention facilities and walks away “terrified”? There is a natural tendency to assume that things can’t be that bad – no doubt millions of Germans thought the same when the stories leaked through propaganda.

Lesson 3: Promotion works incredibly well

Propaganda has always been a part of governance, as leaders try to influence the general public to support whatever they are doing. But the Nazis mastered the art and science of propaganda, shamelessly playing on people’s prejudices and fears and indoctrinating the masses.

Hermann Goering, one of Hitler’s top political and military figures, explained in an interview near the end of his life that this kind of manipulation of the public is not so difficult.

“People can always be brought to the orders of leaders,” He said. “It’s simple. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and condemn the pacifists for their lack of patriotism and putting the country in danger. That’s how it works in any country.”

Terrible truth, isn’t it? This is why we have to be alert to the fear-mongering rhetoric coming from our leaders. When an entire religion or nationality or ethnic group is portrayed as “dangerous” or “criminal” or “terrorist”, we have to recognize that we are being exposed to the same propaganda that was used to convince the Germans that The Nazis were just trying to protect them. , Safety and security are powerful human desires that make it easy to justify terrible acts.

Hitler was also great at playing the victim. Marching across Europe, conquering countries and gathering millions of innocent people to exterminate, he claimed that Germany was under attack. The blatant anti-Semitic rhetoric certainly incensed Hitler’s core supporters, but the message to the average German was that this was all being done in the name of defending the motherland rather than the pursuit of a world-dominating master race.

Lesson 4: Most of us are in greater danger of committing genocide than being victims of genocide

When one day I realized this, I had to stop. As an average white American, I am in the majority in my country. And as strange as it is to say, it does mean that I have more in common with Germans who either committed heinous acts or surrendered to the Nazis than with Jews and other targets of the Nazi Party. This does not mean that I can easily go along with mass genocide, but who is to say that I can completely oppose the combination of systematic dehumanization, propaganda and terrorism that led to genocide? We all like to think that we’d be the brave hero hiding the Anne Franks of the world in our secret closet, but the truth is that we don’t really know what we would have done.

Watch what this army captain who helped liberate a Nazi camp had to say about his shock at what the Germans, “a cultured people,” allowed to happen:

“I studied German literature while an undergraduate at Harvard College. I knew about the culture of the German people and I really couldn’t believe that this was happening in this day and age; that in the twentieth century a Cultured people like the Germans would do something like this. It was beyond our imagination… – Captain (Dr.) Philip Leaf – 3rd Auxiliary Surgical Group, 1st Army

Some people say that by examining what we are doing now we can predict what we might have done, and perhaps they are right. Are we speaking out against our government’s cruel family separation that traumatizes innocent children? Do we justify travel restrictions from the entire country because we trust that our leadership is trying to keep us safe? Do we believe things like “Muslims are terrorists” and “Undocumented immigrants are criminals”?

Although it is wise to be wary of comparing current events to the Holocaust, it is also wise to recognize that the Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers. It started with “harassing others”, scapegoating and spreading fear. We need to be alert not only to the signs of oppression, but also to the signs leading to it.

Lesson 5: Teaching complete and accurate history matters

There are people who deny that the genocide even happened, which is surprising. But there are many people who are unaware of its true horror. Reading first-hand accounts from both those who survived the camps and those who liberated them is perhaps the best way to understand the scope of what happened.

A small example is Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower’s attempt to describe what he saw when he visited Ohrdruf, a sub-camp of Buchenwald:

“The things I saw beggar details. When I was visiting the camp I encountered three people who were prisoners and had escaped under some pretext. I interviewed them through an interpreter. Visual Evidence And the oral testimony of the starvation, the cruelty and the bestiality was so strong as to make me a little sick. In one room, where they were stacking twenty or thirty starved naked people, not even George Patton would enter. He said That he would fall ill if he did so. I deliberately made this visit so that if ever in the future a tendency to make these allegations developed merely for the sake of ‘publicity’, I would be in a position to provide direct evidence of these things. I can live.”

And of course, the most important narratives to read and try to digest are the accounts of those who survived the camps. Today, 200 survivors of Auschwitz gathered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its liberation. He warned about the rise in anti-Semitism in the world and that we must not allow prejudice and hatred to flourish. Imagine having to issue such a warning seven decades after watching family and friends being massacred in front of you.

Let’s use this anniversary as an opportunity to reflect deeply on what circumstances and environment enabled a country’s leadership to kill millions of people. Let’s explore what the Holocaust teaches us about human nature and our place in the making of history. And let’s make sure we do everything in our power to avoid the forces that threaten to lead us down the same dangerous path.

