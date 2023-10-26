A cozy sweatshirt for when the world is on fire? This is just the beginning for this mental health advocate turned entrepreneur

She shared that Hannah Milks, founder of Clever Babes, is passionate about building community around mental health and self-care in Kansas City.

Liberty is using her knowledge of Native design and somatics — as well as her experience handling herself through various mental health stages — to help other people take care of themselves and connect with their bodies.

Her Clever Babes company is found through T-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and stickers – online and at various pop-ups around the city, with slogans like “Relax is Productive,” “Self Care is Health Care,” and “ Presenting mantras like “Dawn”. ‘Don’t let your emotions scare you” (with the ghost of Scary Season) – Milks hopes to destigmatize the conversation about and related to mental health, she explained.

“For me, wearing a really comfortable sweatshirt when you’re experiencing an uncomfortable emotion is self-soothing and self-care,” she said.

Then in her flexibility groups — like somatic journaling sessions and sleepovers — she’s giving people tools to listen to their bodies and release stress.

“What I found is that nervous system regulation is not necessarily intuitive because the society we live in tells you that other people know your body better than you do,” Milks explains. “But it is very simple and straightforward. And your body really does tell you what you need, if you know how to listen to it.

She has a somatic sleepover planned for Nov. 11 in Gladstone — which will be about connecting others with what she said she believes is one of her greatest inner resources: her children. And the teenagers themselves.

Milks added, “I’m not a physician, and I don’t have the ability to take this personally, even if I wanted to.” “So, all this is a good way to reconnect you to being a kid. When you were a child, you had this intuition about what made you happy, what made you feel truly creative, and the places where you felt truly safe. When you were a teenager you felt very comfortable telling people to ‘fuck you’ and ‘no, that’s not okay with me’.

“So we have all this knowledge – from when we were kids – that we slowly, as we grew up, packed away to be more convenient for other people and for the jobs we have and the relationships we have. Started,” she said. Added.

Milks launched Clever Babes in October 2021 after a period of change and loss in her life.

“When you start doing healing work or inner work, it’s kind of lonely,” she said. “Now I am a fleshly man, but I still live in a very disembodied world and society. So I just wanted other people to be around me and help me continue living this way. It’s really about building community.”

While studying interior architecture and product design at Kansas State University, Milks focused on trauma-informed design, she said. During her master’s thesis work at police facilities, she earned a scholarship to begin somatic experience training, which is traditionally for trauma-informed practitioners. During this training she realized that she liked working in the field of mental health.

“When you think of therapy, you think of talking about things, but somatic experiencing is a body-based methodology,” she explained. “So it’s like, ‘How does stress accumulate in your body and how can we release it?’ I think going into this training – as a designer – I was just thinking, ‘How can this be applied to a community?’”

She added, “It became a lens for me on how I see the world.” “That was my approach to everything I did after that: Is it helping people feel safe or is it making people feel unsafe?”

After graduating during the pandemic, she said, she quickly learned that the world of architectural design was not for her.

“To me it was like a very disjointed industry,” he said. “It’s really a lot of computer work. And I’m a human being.”

It tasked Milks with teaching emotion regulation skills to kindergartners and first graders through Synergy Services. Although she loved the work, she said it was also eye-opening to see how young children are often taught to ignore their bodies and trust that someone else knows better – as if they can only sleep for 15 minutes in the afternoon. Can remain hungry during meal periods and can only do so. Use the toilet when the teacher says it’s time.

“As I’m learning how feeling disconnected from your body impacts adults, it was really crazy to see how young it starts,” she said, “in the way that you think about it.” I don’t even think about it or notice it because it’s so normal.”

After some changes, Milks left his job and the loss began to affect his mental health, he said.

“I was just like, ‘What do I do now?’ she remembers. “The whole world is burning.”

Serve without cheese

Milks shared that, on TikTok — which her cousin convinced her to join — she saw a lot of people printing shirts on-demand. She was attracted to things that related to mental health, but felt she could create more beautiful designs.

“I don’t think they’re really adding any stigma to how cheap they are,” he said.

At the same time, Milks said, she started a group with a nurse friend and her coworkers who were also dealing with the stressful and traumatic hospital environment during the pandemic.

“What I was trying to teach them was, if your system gets really activated in response to something, you have someone who has some basic skills to help you get back,” she explained. “So you can still be present with the rest of your patients.”

These two activities were the beginning of Clever Babes, she said. She soon started hand-printing her own shirts and hosting a somatic journaling group with some other fellow entrepreneurs.

“I go to therapy and I love therapy,” she said. “It’s really an expression of my thinking about how nervous system regulation can happen outside of the therapy office, which is about accessibility. I think these things should be integrated into our community. We must have people who know how to take care of us. We have to have the skills to take care of ourselves and it shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.”

happy success ahead

She revealed that Milks has big plans for the future of Clever Babes. She hopes to launch a sister company called Take Care Company, which will include the Clever Babes product as well as other types of self-care products in the categories of self-training, self-soothing, and self-care. Come under.

She also noted that she is working with local artist Kai Johnson to implement somatic drawing into her current productions. She is also collaborating with St. Louis artist Caitlin Metz on how the design process can be an embodied process and possibly starting a group targeted at design firms.

