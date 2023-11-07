A cozy abode for a foodie couple in the heart of the city

Camden Howze, an American entrepreneur who spent most of his time managing his own food and beverage companies, never realized the value of nesting and “staying at home.”

According to him, “It was a place to flop and pass out at the end of the day and then pass out again in the morning.” Things changed after she and her boyfriend Lucas Sinn moved into their current apartment.

Houzz is the owner of Happy Place Hospitality Group and Social Supply event agency. In New York he met Hong Kong-born Chef Sin of Junjie Kitchen and Nice de Chinese. Sin runs food projects in Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York City.

dong jun

Camden Howes shares an apartment with her chef boyfriend Lucas Sinn.

“Now that we have a more flexible schedule, we love spending time at home, and so we’ve tried to create a space that feels like us and allows us to work as well as cook and entertain,” Howes said. “Give room to do.”

The historic apartment is on Zinley Road, close to Houzz’s restaurant and bar.

“My top priority is always location. I have to run to the shops in case of an emergency or go home to drop off my dog ​​and minimize late-night journeys. I’m lucky that all the locations are in the city centre. It’s a very green city, so it’s also a neighborhood I would love to live in even without the event venues.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for the last eight of my 10 years in Shanghai. So I recognize every aunty, shengjianbao Man, even the SF delivery guy.”

The second aspect is the classic lane house features.

“I like a home that reminds me I’m living in Shanghai, whether it’s the streetscape, the original hardwood floors, the Art Deco tiling, the paneled windows, or the vaulted moldings. I can never forget the new Can’t live in a building, much less a tower. And finally, as much natural light as possible,” he said.

dong jun

The living room has classic lane house features.

Hauge was lucky that her brother lived in this house, and when he told her he was leaving Shanghai, she told him she wanted this house.

“It’s been passed down from friend to friend over the last decade. I know people who live here. It’s got a lot of character, and we inherited a very fair character, so that’s helped.”

The couple decided to remain as faithful to the original room as possible.

“We repainted everything and rearranged all the furniture, hung paintings and generally made it our own,” Howes said. They both prefer an eclectic but minimalist style, keeping the space open while adding greenery and artworks that are meaningful to them.

dong jun

The couple loves an eclectic, simple style. He kept the area open but decorated it with vegetation and important objects.

Much of the furniture was inherited from friends who had left Shanghai, creating bittersweet memories.

“I can look around the house and remember how much joy there was with each person who left a piece for me,” Haughey said.

Food-related objects can be found in every corner of the apartment, from tea cups to ceramic tableware and wine bottles.

“The art we have on display is deceptively special; it looks like a random collection, but the frames are filled with items like receipts, napkins, and menus of places we’ve traveled together or meals that were ours. were important to us, apart from some prints and paintings that we like,” said Hauge.

dong jun

Framed receipts, napkins and menus from their trips and memorable dinners line the library wall.

He said, “We kept all of our memorabilia and looked at them together. We really wanted to keep the space minimal in terms of color and pattern for the art of the song.”

“As people who work in the food industry, the kitchen is the true heart of wherever we live, and we are lucky that, unlike many homes in Shanghai, we have a relatively open-plan kitchen.

“The only challenge is fitting all of Sin’s toys; he’s about to start testing recipes for his new book, so we’ll have to fit a functional industrial kitchen into a home-sized space.”

The fact that they have a terrace where they can grill and party is another factor that clinched the deal for this place.

“Having people over to cook and enjoy our time at home is the ultimate luxury, and so we’re trying to make the most of the few months we have in Shanghai with favorable weather.”

Source: www.shine.cn