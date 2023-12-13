Fight Disinformation: Sign Up for Free Mother Jones Daily Follow the newsletter and news that matters.

In our November + December 2023 issue, mother jones Explores the West's deepening water crisis and the forces behind it, from historic drought to short-sighted policies to corrupt lawmakers and the special interests they serve.

A dusty old map changed the course of Aaron Milian’s life. One day in 2002, when he was a resource economics master’s student studying in the Colorado State University library basement, he saw a 1918 survey and had a “lightbulb moment”. The map shows a 41-mile crescent of the Green River – a tributary of the Colorado River that flows primarily through Wyoming and Utah – flowing through the northwest corner of Colorado. “I crossed that river,” recalls Milian, who comes from a cattle-ranching family, but “I had apparently forgotten that it came to the state.”

He was intrigued by the idea that the people of Colorado could lay claim to the Green’s water – and soon discovered that no one had ever tried. Thus began his ongoing quest to shut down river water hundreds of miles from Utah, across Wyoming, over the Rockies and into the arid Front Range of Colorado. If completed, Million says it would likely be “the largest privately funded water project in Western history.”

Massive 20th-century infrastructure projects in the Colorado River Basin made the West as we know it, delivering water to deserts and developing farms, suburbs, and golf courses. But in the early 2000s, society’s thirst became stronger than the Colorado’s flow, a situation made worse by rising temperatures and other shocks of climate change. Today, even as the river faces an annual decline of 1.5 million acre feet, water managers continue to propose large-scale diversions to rapidly growing metropolitan areas and agricultural lands. A controversial multibillion-dollar venture, which the Trump administration attempted to fast-track in 2020, would draw 86,000 acre-feet of water per year from Lake Powell Reservoir to a county in southwestern Utah, where per capita water use That’s already double that of Tucson, Arizona. If each proposed dam and diversion project were built, an additional 1.4 million acre feet of water would be diverted from the river and its tributaries each year, according to a list compiled by the nonprofits Great Basin Water Network and Save the Colorado.

In a 2012 report by the National Resources Defense Council, researchers argued that water managers should instead emphasize conservation and water recycling. But one reason it might not happen, says Dennis Forte, professor emeritus of environmental law at the University of New Mexico and co-author of the report, is that “from an elected official’s perspective, if you can bring home billions for a water project It takes years, it’s much easier than telling people in the area they have to cut back on water.”

Along the Front Range, where Million’s 338-mile pipeline will end, the population has also increased, while the water supply faces threats, including threats from other states that divide Colorado River waters under a 1922 agreement. Also includes Colorado state debt to states. Milian thinks his pipeline, which he claims is a multi-purpose, “21st century platinum project”, can help meet not only the demands of agriculture and the state’s growing population, which is expected to reach 100,000 by 2050. Expected to double; It can also provide up to 1,000 megawatts of hydropower. The vast majority will be generated by turbines powered by gravity-powered pumped storage, generating electricity when the grid needs it most.

But Million’s vision for the project, which would remove 55,000 acre feet per year from the Green, rests on his conviction that the Green is running at a surplus; He says modeling by the Bureau of Reclamation and other organizations shows the river is “700,000 acre feet above its knees,” which analysts say is too deep to keep things flowing for both recreational rafters and several species of fish. is required.

Bart Miller, healthy rivers director for the nonprofit Western Resource Advocates, has a different perspective. “Throughout the basin, there is a shortage,” he says, explaining that even if the Green had a sustainable supply — Miller says he has never heard anyone suggest it — it would be limited to whatever it could offer. It must be flushed into the drying Colorado. “On some level, it’s all connected.”

And Green has other claims, too. At a conference about the Colorado River earlier this year, a representative of the Utah Utes argued that his tribe was owed 500,000 acre-feet annually from Green based on a 1965 agreement. But without infrastructure and clean water rights, “we have to watch it flow away from us every year,” said the tribal vice president. Cowboy State Daily,

In 2020, Utah’s Water Rights Division rejected an application key to Milian’s project mostly due to concerns that Colorado had not taken into account it. Milian filed a lawsuit and is awaiting a decision. Meanwhile, the company he founded to build the pipeline, Water Horse Resources, signed a deal with Mastec, a Fortune 500 construction organization, and continued to attract investors.

In August, the Bureau of Reclamation announced that, despite blockbuster winter snowfall, lower basin states would still have to cut back on water. Millions of people consider his pipeline and its green energy potential to be conservation-friendly. But I kept thinking about something he said, remembering my eureka moment in the library basement. The old map was “a treasure map,” he gushed, “literally billions of dollars worth of water frozen in there.” As the Western water crisis deepens, the question is how to share the Colorado River Basin’s abundance fairly.

