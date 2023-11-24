Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum paid off more than $300,000 in debt and achieved a seven-figure net worth.

Once they were debt-free, they became serious about investing and started investing in index funds.

The couple now has a net worth of around $2 million. Most of his money is in three index funds.

Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum like to keep things simple when it comes to stock-market investing — and their approach has worked for them so far.

Before they could really focus on building wealth, the couple spent five years paying off more than $300,000 worth of debt, including a $234,000 mortgage. But once they were debt-free and able to start investing, they switched entirely to index funds. He came back in August 2021.

His net worth surpassed $1 million last October — which Insider verified by looking at account screenshots — and stands near $2 million today. A large portion of his wealth is tied up in his new home in Arlington, Texas, which he bought this year for $495,000 in cash so he can continue living without mortgage payments.

However, more than 50% of his net worth is invested in the market.

Insider spoke to Brennan, who has a CPA and runs his own financial-literacy company, BudgetDog, about his investing strategy, what he invests in his stock portfolio, and how he looks to diversify outside the stock market. Have been.

His Stock Portfolio: Index Funds and Meta Stocks

The couple uses a variety of investment vehicles — including four retirement-specific accounts, a health-savings account, and a brokerage account — but the investments in each account look very similar. “By all those accounts, it’s pretty much the same mix,” Brennan said.

When you open an investment account, you can choose how to invest your money. You can buy and sell a variety of investments including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs.

Brennan said he likes index funds, a type of mutual fund that tracks a diverse range of stocks, often with a specific theme. They have low management fees because they are passively managed.

They selected three specific index funds to invest in: Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, and Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund. He said he likes broad market indices because they are naturally diversified. For example, VTSAX is designed to give investors exposure to the entire US equity market.

More than 95% of their stock-market money is in one of these three funds.

As for the remaining small percentage, it is in one stock: Meta Platform.

“I don’t normally buy individual stocks,” said Brennan, who bought Meta for $97 in October. “However, I am very bullish on them in the long term, and when I saw them drop to $97, I thought it was no big deal.”

He did not choose this particular stock just out of gut feeling.

“I did very thorough research. I read the 10-K inside and out,” he said, referring to the document the SEC requires public companies to file annually that provides a financial overview of the company. “Based on technical analysis I thought it was a good time to buy and I ranked it as 2.5% of my portfolio. It’s a great place to be – it’s not very risky, but you get that upside potential “

Turns out, it was a good investment. He said: “Meta stock is at almost $300 today, and I bought it at $97. This return is exactly what I wanted. It doesn’t always work that way. I don’t have a crystal ball.”

He is not planning to sell it in the near future. The 31-year-old thinks long term, even when it comes to individual stocks. “I’ve had it for over a decade,” he said.

In general, “if you’re an investor and you’re just starting out, individual stocks shouldn’t be on your radar,” Brennan said. “This causes a lot of trouble for people, and is not necessary for building wealth. The best investors have the bulk of their portfolios in ETFs and index funds.”

Brennan said he was comfortable taking a little risk as his company has grown and his income has increased significantly.

“The bulk of my portfolio consists of three index funds, but since we have achieved higher figures from a financial freedom perspective, we wanted to bring in a little additional risk,” he said. “It’s asymmetric reward for risk. So I wanted to bring in individual stocks, as well as crypto. I have Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

Crypto also represents a portion of their overall portfolio. He said his philosophy regarding risky investments like crypto was to buy such a small amount that “if you lose 100% of it, it won’t hurt you.”

Diversifying Your Overall Portfolio with Real Estate

Until recently, the couple’s net worth was mostly tied to the stock market and their primary home, which they owned outright.

After researching how the richest people invest their money, Brennan concluded that “there are three things rich people invest in: the stock market, businesses, and real estate.”

He said, “We have investments in the stock market; I own my own business and eventually I want to buy businesses in the future; the only thing we really lacked was real estate outside of our personal residence.”

This year, Brennan invested in his first real-estate syndication, which is when investors pool money to buy property. Once they contribute capital, their role in the deal becomes completely passive. The real-estate syndicator is responsible for finding the deal, executing the transaction, and ultimately delivering returns to investors.

There are three things rich people invest in: the stock market, business and real estate. Brennan Schlagbaum

Brennan, who runs her own business full-time and is expecting her second child in the autumn, liked the idea of ​​becoming a hands-on investor.

“It’s a completely passive way to invest in real estate,” he said. “I don’t have to do anything. And that’s the approach I really wanted to take with real estate. As much as I wanted to rent, it was just too hard to commit to our family.”

Apart from the syndication deal, “a lot of my investment strategies remain the same,” he said. He believes that if you want to build wealth, at the end of the day, “You don’t need to be complicated. You don’t need to keep changing it.”

