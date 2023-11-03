A Comprehensive List of Lifetime’s 12 New Christmas Movies in 2023

Lifetime Announces 12 New Christmas MoviesNexy – Getty Images

Santa will be coming to town before we know it – which means it’s time to really get into the holiday spirit. Thankfully, Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” installment includes 12 new Christmas movies for everyone to enjoy.

The new movies will begin airing the weekend of November 18. Jana Kramer, Tia Mowry, Teri Hatcher and more will appear in the star-studded film, which is sure to keep the excitement going throughout the season. For example, Mowry teamed up with Buddy Valastro (aka The Cake Boss) Yes your Highness! Christmas Where she participates in a holiday-themed cook-off event that gives her a little of the Christmas magic she needs to make her dreams come true.

Ahead, get all the details about the 12 new “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” movies that are joining the channel this holiday season. And while you’re at it, grab a cup of hot tea or hot chocolate and your warmest blanket and get ready to enjoy the latest Christmas classics.

How to Watch Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” Christmas Movies

You can watch movies live via cable on the Lifetime channel or download the Lifetime app and sign in with your TV provider for full access to movies and TV shows. All films air on cable at 8pm ET/PT on their premiere dates.

Lifetime’s 2023 Christmas movie schedule

Saturday, November 18: Christmas Plus One

Stars: Emily Alatello, Vanessa Smythe, Andrew Bushell, Corey Sevier

The two sisters make a pact to find their life partners by the next Christmas, but only Amy (Smith) finds a fiancé in time. Cara (Alatalo) searches for a plus one for her sister’s winter wedding, but her number is lost – leading her on an adventure to find it in time to make her Christmas wish come true.

Sunday, November 19: Planes, Trains and Christmas Trees

Stars: Kathryn Davis, Olivier Renaud

An event planner (Davies) and sports agent (Reynaud) miss their flight home for Christmas due to a snowstorm when both try to return home before resigning themselves to seeking refuge in a city , which ignites a romantic spark. ,

Saturday, November 25: Christmas in the Bungalow

Stars: Teri Hatcher, William DeVry

Former TV host and socialite Lex (Hatcher) takes up work in a bungalow to avoid spending Christmas with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend, while documenting her experience for her followers.

Sunday, November 26: laughing all the way

Stars: Penny Z, Jake Epstein, Mary Walsh, Ish Morris, Paul Constable, Candice Lidstone

With Christmas only a few weeks away, an aspiring comedian (Jade) is tasked with finding the perfect headliner for a Christmas variety show when she meets a famous Hollywood comedian (Epstein), with whom she falls in love. Is.

Saturday, December 2: Women of the 80s: A Diva’s Christmas

Stars: Travis Burns, Taylor Ann Thompson, Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Grey, Donna Mills, Nicollette Sheridan

Five ’80s soap opera stars reunite to shoot a Christmas episode of their show when their rivalry threatens to ruin the production, leading the producer (Burns) and director (Thompson), old college friends, Forced to keep things together.

Sunday, December 3: mistletoe match

Stars: Elena Juatko, Ryan Bruce

A journalist (Juatco) goes undercover to a Secret Santa for Singles event, where she meets a fellow skeptic (Bruce) and sparks begin to fly.

Saturday, December 9: A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Stars: Jana Kramer, Adam Senn, Max Ehrich, Kurt Megaz, Lisa Lee, Mary-Margaret Humes, Cassie Randolph, Bruce Thomas

With only a week before Christmas, a real estate agent (Kramer) must return to her hometown to close a big business deal, where she is reunited with her father and brothers and decides to leave her previous life behind. Reconsiders her choice.

Sunday, December 10: Yes your Highness! Christmas

Stars: Tia Mowry, Buddy Valastro, Luke Humphrey

A culinary school instructor (Mowry), who has previously put many aspirations on hold, is invited to a holiday cook-off event where she gets her big break while forging a powerful connection with her mentor (Humphrey). .

Saturday, December 16: holiday offer scheme

Stars: Tatyana Ali, Jessie Kove, Giovanni Gopradi, Whitney Able

The Axis (Ali, Kove) are forced to come together to help their friends (Able, Gopradi) with their engagement in a snowy chalet. The proposal does not go according to plan, but there may be hope for rekindling another relationship.

Saturday, December 16: a christmas apprentice

Stars: Jackée Harry, Ciara Carter

The holidays are approaching, and Cecilia (Harry), bored of retirement, decides to take a surprise trip to meet her daughter Alexis (Carter), where she becomes an apprentice in her online gift-giving business.

Sunday, December 17th: Merry Magical Christmas

Stars: Patricia Isaac, Andrew Dunbar

A financial advisor (Isaacs) takes a pro-bono case at a local children’s theater, where she meets Nate (Dunbar), who is financially inexperienced and at risk of needing to close the theater. The pair work together to save the theater, and they may discover something more profitable in the process.

Sunday, December 23: Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend

Stars: Jeanine Goosen, Ay Barrett, Zach Smadu

A 10-year-old girl, Lily (Barrett), enters a writing contest with a story about her Christmas wish – for her single mother, Emma (Goosen), to find love. Lily wins the competition, but will she get her wish?

