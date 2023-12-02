A company founder sold her house and earned $32K to board a three-year cruise where she would work remotely. then it was canceled

When Life at Sea Cruises suddenly canceled a highly publicized three-year trip around the world a few weeks ago, prospective travelers were naturally disappointed. But some were more disappointed than others.

Kerry Wittman, founder and president of a digital marketing agency called Clever Lucy in Cincinnati, had made major life changes to join Cruise — including selling her home. She planned to work remotely, which she largely does anyway, while sailing around the world on the cruise, which will visit 148 countries and hundreds of ports.

“I’ve been working for the last eight months to get everything in order, to get my life in order, so I can do this,” Wittman said. cincinnati enquirer, “It was really disappointing to know that it wasn’t going to end.”

Along with selling his home and moving into short-term rentals, Wittman got rid of many of his possessions. He told that he also got knee surgery done early. good Morning America,

But last month there were signs of trouble. Originally scheduled to depart from Istanbul, Turkey on 1 November, the voyage was suddenly postponed to 11 November, with Amsterdam becoming the new point of departure. It was again postponed to 30 November. Ultimately, on November 17, passengers were told that the cruise was cancelled.

‘Sorry for the inconvenience’

While uncertainty increased, Wittman pointed out inquirer, she was “in a place where you don’t want to plan anything ahead,” adding that she had paid the initial installment and a total of $32,000 for the trip. Life at Sea Cruises advertises interior rooms starting at $38,500 per person per year, while some exterior cabins cost nearly $100,000.

But as it turned out later, there was no ship there. The ship that Life at Sea had planned to buy was bought by another company. After that, Life at Sea’s owner Mirae Cruises could not afford to buy another ship. Luck Mirae was contacted but did not receive a response.

The company announced that passengers will get the refund in instalments. In a message to customers, Mirae owner Vedat Ugurlu said he was “extremely sorry for the inconvenience.”

Of course, selling a house to go on a cruise that never happens is more than an “inconvenience.” Yet Wittman struck an upbeat tone in a statement shared with local TV station WKRC, which read:

“These past few months have been a whirlwind of excitement and change, preparing for a three-year Life at Sea work/life cruise…I look forward to being a part of a long-term, residential cruise in 2024. I’m also very grateful “To the community of people I’ve connected with over the past few months (who would have been my new neighbors). Many of us have stayed in touch and are collaborating on a ‘Plan B’ together.”

Source: fortune.com