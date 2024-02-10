A comedian and a neural network walk into a bar

Comedian Ana Fabrega got the AI ​​treatment as part of a video she co-produced for 7×7, a project , [+] It explores what happens when artists and technologists collaborate. Rhizome screenshot by Leslie Katz

Why did the comedian cross the road? Certainly to reach generative AI.

To find out what happens next, watch an amusingly quirky new video from comedian Ana Fabrega and Cristóbal Valenzuela, co-founder and CEO of AI start-up Runway, creator of a tool that lets you create videos from text, images or video clips. makes. The pair set out to explore how artificial intelligence could enhance Fabrega’s work.

The resulting footage, which you can watch below, was shown on January 27 at Seven on Seven (7×7), an event sponsored by New York-based arts non-profit Rhizome. The program pairs seven artists and seven technologists who follow a simple, yet far from simple, instruction: create something new – a work of art, an app, a prototype or something else – in just a few months. In. In the video, Fabrega, best known as the star and co-creator of the HBO Spanish-language comedy series los espuquiesResponds to AI-generated content based on Valenzuela’s prompts with her own creations.

For example, a Runway executive sent Fabrega an AI-generated song about seeing the truth in random letters and numbers, and she responded by creating a video in which she laughs her way through learning the ABC’s lyrics. Valenzuela hit back with a weird image of an exaggerated face that looks like comedian Marty Feldman’s, and Fabrega responded to that weirdness with a funny video bit in which she’s in court telling the judge that she’s in jail. Will spend all his free time doing photography. ,

Prompt, respond, rinse and repeat. The absurd combination of back and forth may not entirely make sense, but it shows how AI can take artists in weird and wonderful directions. And how much capacity there is for humans and algorithms to collaborate creatively each plays a significant role in the outcome.

“Instead of inspiring the AI ​​model, it was inspiring me,” Fabrega said on stage at 7×7. “Because whatever I was sending Chris was inspired by what he sent me that was generated.”

This year’s event, the first after a hiatus due to Covid, took place in the basement auditorium of New York’s New Museum and explored how artificial intelligence can change our understanding of everything from love to biology, politics, improvisation and humor. Can change.

Before making the video, Fábrega and Valenzuela had never collaborated, or even met. Rhizome, which provides a platform for digital art, brought them together apparently for 7×7, which debuted in 2010. Previous participants include Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei; BuzzFeed CEO and co-founder Jonah Peretti; and filmmaker artist and writer Miranda July.

Fabrega and Valenzuela conducted several experiments before landing on their human/AI video dialogue, which represents another exchange in the ongoing and sometimes fraught conversation about the intersection of artificial intelligence and art.

Using audio recordings of Fabrega, Valenzuela trained a voice model to sound like him, but it turned out to be stilted and did not capture many of the vocal intonations typical of his stand-up. They also trained a chatbot to write comedy based on Fabrega’s humor, which it “learned” from about 25 pages of his jokes and short stories. Of course, humor is subjective, but the resulting jokes probably won’t bother any stand-up comedians who are worried that AI is coming for their job.

Fabrega said, “It kept trying to take my jokes and make them complete sentences, and it didn’t really work.”

Other duos performing at 7×7 included Brown University quantum physicist Stephen Alexander and comedian and musician Reggie Watts, who together experimented with improvisation to understand how physics, creativity and AI interact.

David Robert, director of human-robot interaction at Boston Dynamics, collaborated with artist Miriam Simun to explore the connection between humans and non-humans through the presentation of Spot, a compact four-legged robot dog. This human dancer moved around the stage with Mor Mendel, who was dressed in black and yellow, the same colors as the robot, and mirrored the bot’s frantic movements.

As the robot and Mendel sometimes cautiously circle each other, the human dancer appears alternately curious about, afraid of, and in tune with his automated partner, highlighting the complex relationship between the performers and the AI. is an appropriate reflection of.

Seeing Spot through an artist’s eyes is “valuable for furthering research and bringing robots into everyday life,” said Hannah Rossi, a field applications specialist at Boston Dynamics, who got the robot working correctly for the presentation. Helped to do. The audience also got the chance to see humans through the robot’s eyes, through a projection of what Spot “sees” as it maps its environment, which in this case included the audience and the two-legged dancer.

Generative AI tools like image generator MidJourney and OpenAI’s online chatbot ChatGPT have artists excited about the creative possibilities and concerned about the potential implications for their work and livelihoods and creativity. But taking this year’s 7×7 presentations together, it turns out that AI is less a replacement for human intelligence than alternative ways of understanding and synthesizing the world and information around us,” said Rhizome co-executive director and co-host Michael Connor incident, said over email.

“While there is clear evidence about the harms and risks posed by AI, they point to a possible future in which these technologies are complementary and companionable,” Connor said.

not funny? blame the humans

That synergy was the main achievement for Valenzuela and Fabrega. During a Zoom interview ahead of 7×7, he emphasized that art created with AI is as fascinating as the humans who help create it.

Valenzuela said, “Sometimes we hold AI to some kind of impossible standards, where we ask the system to create entire jokes, entire shows, entire movies or entire songs on its own, and in reality, that’s never the issue. Stayed.” “You can choose which parts you are going to include. It’s up to you as an artist how you want to make the best use of it.”

Fabrega, who had never tampered with a runway before, found himself surprised by how useful the device proved to be for enhancing jokes or evoking particular moods.

“That would be a really strange choice. It will do something unexpected that will be really fun,” she said. He further added that, the second time around, Tool “really took away the humor.”

Laughing at how they labeled the AI ​​as the amorphous “It” during their collaboration, the pair concluded that the AI ​​alone is no comedian, at least not knowingly.

If the outcome of a human-AI team-up isn’t fun, “it’s not the machine’s fault,” Valenzuela said. “After trying to make it funny we realized this. This is not funny. “Either we’re funny or we’re not.”