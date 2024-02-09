A Comeback Story: Here's How XRP Trading Volume Looked in Q4 2023

A recent report released by Ripple in its Q4 2023 XRP Markets Report showed that XRP has experienced a substantial increase in daily trading volume, reaching almost $600 million in the quarter. According to the report, this surge represents a 75-100% increase compared to the lower trading volumes seen in the third quarter.

Notably, the Ripple report suggests a rejuvenation in investor interest and market activity for altcoins, marking a notable turnaround from last quarter’s performance.

Ripple’s XRP holdings and other crypto volumes in Q4 2023

Ripple’s Q4 report also provided information about the company’s XRP holdings. As of September 30, 2023, Ripple had total XRP holdings of over 5.25 billion stored in its wallet, with another 41.3 billion XRP secured in on-ledger escrow.

However, by the end of December 2023, Ripple’s wallet holdings had reduced to approximately 5.08 billion of this token, and the XRP in on-ledger escrow had also decreased to approximately 40.7 billion.

According to the report, access to Ripple’s escrow XRP is restricted until scheduled monthly releases, a mechanism that ensures a controlled release of the token into the market.

Meanwhile, in addition to the surge in trading volumes for XRP, the Ripple Market Report also revealed that other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a significant increase in trading volumes.

BTC volume increased by 88% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while ETH recorded a 140% increase over the same period. These trends indicate a broad recovery and bullish sentiment in the crypto market during the quarter.

Market Performance and Future Outlook of XRP

Despite the recent surge in trading volumes, XRP’s market cap is showing divergent trends. In the last quarter of 2023, the altcoin traded above $0.60, but according to the latest price action, it is slightly above $0.5, indicating a decline.

Although up by 3.7% over the past week and up by 2.2% over the past day, the asset is currently trading around $0.52.

Nevertheless, the community and analysts remain optimistic about its future prospects. Crypto analyst JD recently pointed to a historical pattern that suggests an imminent parabolic move for XRP. According to Zaidi, the altcoin is currently testing the 10-year trendline, similar to previous instances that led to significant price increases.

#XRP – The last two times we tested the 10-year trendline, $XRP 39x – 650x the price in one year! We are now testing a multi-year trendline! Can we finally break above the trendline to break out of the structure?! “Don’t know what you’ve got”, 🤦‍♂️🤣We are taking “calculated advantage”! RT/Like for updates!… pic.twitter.com/flIQcDh4Ls – Jaydee 🇵🇭 (@jaydee_757) 3 February 2024

Additionally, another analyst, Crypto Patel, shared his forecast, emphasizing XRP’s bullishness and potential to go parabolic, which parallels past market trends.

Patel also mentioned legal developments involving Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting that Ripple’s recent legal victory could open the door for a breakout of XRP in the next bull run.

The analyst drew attention to a specific chart pattern from 2017, which preceded a massive rally for altcoins. Patel believes that if this trend is repeated, the asset could see an ‘extraordinary’ surge, potentially reaching over $10.

🔥 Is this finally XRP’s time to shine, hitting $10? 🔹The last bull #XRP Performed seriously poorly while stuck fighting #SEC

🔹BTC hits new high while XRP fails to surpass 2017’s $3.30 ATH But now with the SEC case won – the doors may finally be open!

🔹Same… pic.twitter.com/joWLvBnadp – Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) 7 February 2024

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com