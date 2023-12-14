A colorful cure: How gene therapy is treating blue cone monochromacy

eye closure Image by Frimufilms

In 1999, I defined regenerative medicine as a collection of interventions that restore normal function to tissues and organs damaged by disease, injured by trauma, or worn out over time. I include a full spectrum of chemical, gene and protein-based drugs, cell-based therapies, and biomechanical interventions that achieve that goal.

Color blindness affects millions of people worldwide, with blue cone monochromacy (BCM) being a rare form of the condition, affecting one in every 100,000 people. BCM is a genetic disorder caused by the absence or damage of the gene responsible for blue photopigment in retinal cones. This leads to reduced color perception and reduced visual acuity, making daily activities such as selecting matching clothes, identifying objects at traffic lights or differentiating between colors more difficult.

Recent advances in gene therapy offer a promising solution to this situation. Gene therapy could potentially restore the function of missing or damaged genes in the retina, thereby improving color perception and visual acuity. This means that individuals with BCM can look forward to a brighter future where they can better enjoy life’s colorful moments and engage in activities they previously found difficult.

What is blue cone monochromacy?

Blue cone monochromacy (BCM) is a rare X-linked retinal disorder. It causes complete or nearly complete loss of function in the L- and M-cones responsible for color vision. As a result, individuals with BCM rely only on their S-cones, which detect short-wavelength light, to see the world around them.

It is important to note that individuals with BCM do not see the world in just one color, blue. Instead, they see the world in shades of blue, yellow, and gray without understanding red, green, or other specific colors. This has a significant impact on their ability to perform tasks that rely on color vision, such as distinguishing colors, recognizing faces, and driving.

Blue cone monochromacy (BCM) is caused by mutations in the OPN1LW and OPN1MW genes found on the X chromosome. These genes encode proteins that are essential in the process of converting light into electrical signals that the brain uses for visual processing. Proteins called L- and M-cone opsins play important roles in this process.

When mutations occur in these genes, the structure and function of L- and M-cone opsins may be affected. This loss can result in the loss of L- and M-cones or their dysfunction. Loss of L- and M-cones or their dysfunction compromises the retina’s power to differentiate colors and accurately process visual information.

BCM color blindness treatment

There are optical treatments that can help reduce the symptoms of BCM. Two options are spectral-filtering contact lenses and tinted glasses. Spectral-filtering contact lenses block specific light wavelengths, improving color discrimination. Tinted glasses enhance color vision and help people with BCM distinguish colors better.

Assistive technology has also proven to be an effective way of managing the disorder. Computer software programs and smartphone applications that provide color labels can help individuals with BCM identify colors more easily. Additionally, colorimeters, color detection systems, and monitors can aid in color identification, making everyday activities easier.

More invasive interventions, such as retina transplants and gene therapy, are currently being researched and have the potential to provide long-term or permanent treatment for BCM individuals. Retinal transplantation involves using an electronic device that stimulates the retina, while gene therapy aims to replace missing cone cells in the retina.

Gene therapy for blue cone monochromacy

A recent study from West Virginia University evaluated the safety and efficacy of gene therapy as a potential treatment for blue cone monochromacy (BCM), a spiritual successor to a similar treatment performed on monkeys in 2009. This previous therapy involved the use of a virus to produce red-green. Opsin genes in the retinas of squirrel monkeys born completely color-blind. According to the results, the monkeys regained full-color vision within a few weeks of receiving the treatment.

Fast forward to the present day, the groundwork laid by the monkey studies paved the way for this recent research exploring gene therapy for BCM. For this study, a virus containing a functional copy of the blue cone photopigment gene was delivered to the retinas of two BCM patients. While the trial was small-scale and limited to a six-month follow-up period, the results were highly encouraging. Both patients experienced significant improvements in color vision, visual acuity and light sensitivity.

Another study from Adverum Biotechnologies also focused on gene therapy options for BCM. This used ADVM-062, a vector optimized for cone-specific expression of human L-opsin. Unlike existing treatments, which involve subretinal vector injection, ADVM-062 can be administered using a single intravitreal (IVT) injection, which poses less risk to the central retinal structure of BCM patients.

Gene therapy process for BCM. © 2023 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Preclinical studies have shown that ADVM-062 effectively transduces gerbil cone photoreceptors and induces a novel response to long-wavelength stimuli. In non-human primates, ADVM-062 showed cone-specific expression and transduction of foveal cones at specific doses. These findings hold promise for developing a safe and effective treatment for this debilitating and rare disease.

It is important to note that although the results of gene therapy provide hope for people with BCM, this technology is still in the early stages of development and needs to be determined to ensure its safety and long-term effectiveness in treating inherited genetic diseases. More research is needed. Nevertheless, this research is an important advance in gene therapy and demonstrates the potential of this technology to cure genetic diseases that were previously considered untreatable.

