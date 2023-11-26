A coin-sized camera took a blurry photo of Earth, and this is why you should be careful

The European Space Agency just released a photo of Earth that’s different from what you’d expect to see from modern space imaging instruments. The Earth itself is hidden by a dark shadow, it is hard to distinguish between land and sea areas and it seems as if someone has forgotten to wipe the lens. However, this image was taken on a camera larger than a 20 euro cent coin (which is smaller than a quarter) on the much smaller TRISAT-R CubeSat, a satellite about the size of a shoebox.

Okay, it’s small. But in the post-Hubble, post-James Webb Space Telescope era, high-resolution images of deep space have become somewhat of a given. Since JWST launched in December 2021, we’ve seen images of the Ring Nebula in stunning never-before-seen detail, out-of-this-world images of distant spiral galaxies and even an asteroid belt teeming with water vapor The search has been done. So why should you care about a blurry, low-resolution image of Earth taken from 6,000 km away? I guess it all depends on size and money.

The camera on the James Webb Telescope has a diameter of 6.5 meters and is composed of 18, hexagonal mirror segments made of gold-plated beryllium. It cost a whopping $10 billion to launch and was in development for more than 20 years. To put things in perspective, you’d need a sizable room to house the James Webb Telescope, overlooking the giant solar panels, while the TRISAT-R CubeSat would fit in a camera backpack.

With two completely different missions, it’s really hard to compare the imaging capabilities of these spacecraft – whereas the sole purpose of the James Webb Telescope is to observe deep space to give us a greater understanding of the origins of the universe, TRISAT The mission of the -R CubeSat is to provide ionizing radiation measurements at altitudes of only 6,000 km. However, that didn’t stop scientists at Skylabs in Slovenia from fitting it with a pair of tiny cameras with 2 mm lenses made of borosilicate glass mounted on 320×320 pixel image sensors.

Each of the 10 sensors found on JWST’s NIRCam is 4 megapixels capable of producing an image measuring 2560 x 1440 pixels – a stark difference in the smaller image capabilities of the TRISAT-R CubeSat. It’s like comparing an image taken on a Fujifilm GFX 100s with one of those crappy cameras from the 2000s; Each does what it is designed for but you will never be able to print a billboard image with a 320×320 pixel image.

There’s something very gentle about the European Space Agency’s latest image, it’s not the most distinctive and it doesn’t offer much in terms of clarity, but what it does offer is almost easy for the average person to spot. . Perhaps we’ve all become so accustomed to seeing dazzling, colorful, stunning photos of galaxies thousands of light years away that we’re left disappointed or indifferent when we see something more attainable.

I still think it’s fascinating that such a small satellite can capture any picture and that’s certainly the big achievement here. If you’re interested in taking pictures of the night sky you don’t really need to invest in one of the best telescopes or cameras for astrophotography – I took very impressive photos using the telephoto lens for my iPhone 11 and iPhone Which show details of craters on the Moon. Of course, I would never submit them to an Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest, but it shows what you can do with minimal equipment and minimal expense.

