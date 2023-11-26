A coalition of Myanmar ethnic groups claims to have captured another major trading crossing on the Chinese border

BANGKOK (AP) — A coalition of armed ethnic minority groups that launched a surprise attack last month against Myanmar’s military has captured a key trading gate on the country’s northeastern border with China, a group spokesman said Sunday.

The Kyan-San-Kyawat border gate was one of five major trading gates in Muze township along the Myanmar-China border in northern Shan state, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance military spokesman Le Kyaw Win told The Associated Press. Seized by coalition forces on Saturday.

The Philippines hosts a 105-mile trade zone and has its largest trade zone with China. This is the fourth border captured by coalition forces in a month of intense fighting.

Le Kyaw Win said, “We attacked places controlled by the junta as their military bases.”

Social media sites linked to the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance military displayed photos and videos of its forces at the border gate. The claims could not be immediately verified.

The military government has not publicly acknowledged capturing the gate.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the ruling military council, said in a phone statement to state television MRTV that there had been fighting between the army and coalition groups near the 105-mile trade zone, but did not provide additional details. ,

Kyin-San-Kyavat is the second of five border gates in Muse Township to fall under coalition control, with two others elsewhere.

Fighting has intensified in the region since the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Taung National Liberation Army, which calls itself the Three Brotherhood Alliance, launched a coordinated offensive on October 27.

The government has acknowledged losing at least three cities, and the fighting appears to have halted almost all legal cross-border trade with China, a major economic disruption for Myanmar.

It has also put pressure on the military government in its struggle against armed pro-democracy forces that are challenging it in other parts of the country, where new attacks were launched after the October 27 attack. The pro-democracy group emerged in February 2021 in protest against the military’s seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The report of the seizure of the Kiin-San-Kyavat border gate came on the same day that China announced it would begin military exercises on its side of the border. China wields great influence in northern Shan State, especially where it is dominated by Myanmar’s Kokang minority, who are ethnic Chinese.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army is an armed Kokang group, and it is seeking to oust a rival faction from power by seizing the city of Laukking, which is officially called the Kokang Self-Administered Region.

Laukkaing is notorious for hosting major organized criminal enterprises, including cyber scam operations controlled by Chinese investors in collusion with local Myanmar warlords.

Beijing is embarrassed by the rampant crime and has vowed to eliminate it. The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance military has made common cause with Beijing by declaring ending cyber scam operations as one of its goals.

With Laoqing surrounded by coalition forces, China has urged its citizens to return to Chinese territory for safety. But others in the city are also looking to flee, which was the apparent cause of Saturday’s violent confrontation.

Residents in the area confirmed what videos widely circulated on social media showed – that Chinese police fired tear gas to disperse people sheltering near the border fence in the eastern part of Laoqing.

Grant Peck, The Associated Press

