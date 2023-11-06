A climate tech startup – and Earthshot Award finalist – designs new method to reduce clothing waste

Usually, when clothes go out of fashion, it tarnishes the image of the fashion industry. “The fashion and textile industry is one of the most wasteful industries in the world,” said Connor Hartman, chief operating officer of Cirque, a climate tech startup trying to reshape the textile industry. “The world is producing more than 100 million tonnes of textile every 12 months. This is equivalent in weight to one million Boeing 757s.”

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for about 10% of annual planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, mainly through the manufacturing and transportation of clothing. This is more than the emissions from all international air travel and maritime shipping combined. And the World Bank reports that emissions are projected to increase by more than 50% by 2030 due to the growth of cheap, trendy clothing, called “fast fashion.”

Some used clothing is exported abroad, where it is dumped on the western coasts of Africa, or dumped in the deserts of Chile. “Most of it is ending up in landfills or incineration,” Hartman said. “Fashion is a garbage truck of trash that is thrown out every second of every day.”

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the average piece of clothing in the US is now worn only seven times, and less than 1% of textile waste worldwide is recycled back into textiles.

This is because most of our clothes are a mixture of cotton and polyester (essentially plastic), making them almost impossible to recycle. But at a pilot facility in Danville, Washington (once a busy hub of textiles and tobacco), the Cirque team cracked the code, and found a way to separate the two through a chemical process.

“Our process is, for lack of a better term, a pressure cooker,” Hartman said. “It’s a very fancy Insta-Pot.”

The chemical reaction causes the polyester to become liquid, while the cotton remains intact. The liquid polyester is turned into plastic chips, and both materials can then be used to make new clothes.

Cirque first focused on converting tobacco leaves into biofuel, and then repurposed that technology to figure out a way to recycle poly-cotton clothing. “It took a few weeks for our scientific team to put the pieces together,” Hartman said. “We released the first consumer product that was derived from poly-cotton waste. It was a four-piece collection that Zara designed.”

Cirque is also partnering with Patagonia, backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and has now caught the attention of the future king of England. Cirque is a finalist for the $1.2 million EarthShot Prize – an annual prize awarded by Prince William for solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental problems.

“To get this level of recognition for a solution that we know is going to be in the future is really inspiring to us,” Hartman said.

Cirque plans to open its first industrial-scale factory by 2026 and replicate this around the world by recycling billions of clothing pieces.

Hartman said her hope is to put a stop to clothing being thrown away or burned: “Absolutely, because we have all the clothes we need, so that’s all the clothes we’ll ever need.”

The Earthshot awards will be presented at a ceremony in Singapore on Tuesday. This event will be streamed live youtube,

