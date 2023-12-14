A clever twist in solar tower design produces power 24/7

Researchers at Qatar University and Jordan’s Hussein Technical University have discovered a way to double the electricity produced from one type of solar tower. They report “Twin Technology Solar System” in the journal energy report Can generate energy all day and all night.

Solar panels, which absorb light and convert it into electricity using photovoltaic materials, are a traditional, well-known technology for harvesting the sun’s energy. The concept behind the new solar tower system is very different. It depends on the fact that hot air rises.

Such solar updraft towers are usually made from glass or other greenhouse materials that trap heat. The air at ground level is heated and as it climbs the tall tower, it rotates turbines to generate electricity. But this idea remains experimental. The cost of building large, tall glass towers remains prohibitive for mainstream use.

Researchers say the new twin-technology tower could reduce costs by generating twice the power than previous designs. Their design involves the construction of a secondary tower around the inner tower.

The second tower is a cooling tower, in which air will be sent downwards to rotate the second turbine. To accomplish this, the researchers proposed spraying a fine mist of water into the hot air reaching the top of the tower, cooling it and sending it downwards.

In the paper, the researchers present details of a model tower structure that is 200 meters tall, with an internal updraft heating tower that is 10 meters in diameter. The external downdraft cooling tower has a diameter of 13.6 metres. The space between the towers is divided into 10 channels, each acting as a cooling tower, with a water mist system at the top and turbines at the bottom.

Using simulations of the tower along with local weather data, the team estimated that it would generate a total of 753 megawatt-hours of energy annually. This is approximately 2.14 times the power of a conventional solar updraft tower. The external cooling towers will produce about 400 megawatt-hours, and the internal heating towers will produce about 350 megawatt-hours, working better in bright sunlight during the day.

The researchers found that seasonal changes in temperature and humidity affect the outer tower more, so its output power varies widely throughout the year. Its performance is significantly reduced in high humidity, he says, so it’s best used in areas with hot and dry climates. They tested their simulations in the city of Riyadh, which has a hot, dry desert climate, and the results suggest that deploying the system there could be beneficial.

“However, there are limitations to the system, such as access to water for the operation of the downdraft system,” the team writes. They plan to work on an in-depth techno-economic analysis of the proposed system and take a closer look at its scalability.

Source: Imad Abdelsalam, Fares Almomani and Shadwa Ibrahim. An innovative twin-technology solar system design for power generation. energy report2024.

Image: AI generated using DALL-E

Source: www.anthropocenemagazine.org