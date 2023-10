Many AI-focused startups are facing the existential question raised by Steve Jobs: Are you a company, or just a facility?

On Tuesday, OpenAI quietly released an update to a limited number of paying customers of ChatGPT Plus that lets users upload PDFs, documents, and other file types to the chatbot and ask ChatGPT questions about them.

Thanks to advances in generative AI, AI PDF readers have become a popular way to work with large documents like court filings and contracts. AI PDF readers can help increase productivity by cutting down hours spent sorting, reading, and searching through bulky documents. “Chat with your PDF” is a popular pitch.

Although the update has not been officially confirmed (OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment decrypt), screenshots of the new feature have sparked alarm online, with some saying it will put companies that use generative AI to read documents out of business.

“Many startups died today,” AI researcher Alex Kerr posted on Twitter, sharing an image of OpenAI’s update notice. “We had a wave of products better suited as features rather than stand-alone companies.”

The development is reminiscent of Apple’s memorable moves, including its attempt to buy Dropbox after dismissing it as a product feature rather than a business, and the adoption of search innovations popularized by an independent developer into its main operating system – known as ” It has been described as “Sherlocked”.

“‘Use tools without switching’ is going to be a big unlock,” said Rowan Cheung, founder of Rundown AI. “Having everything in one place feels like we’re one step closer to the all-in-one AI assistant we’ve all been predicting.”

Since the launch of GPT-4 in March, ChatGPT Plus customers have gained access to a growing library of plugins. Several GPT-4 plugins are designed to help users interact with PDFs, including AI PDF, AskYourPDF, ScholarAI, and Webpilot.

Outside of the ChatGPT Plus platform, a cottage industry of AI PDF readers has emerged using ChatGPT’s API, including HighPDF, SmallPDF, and ChatPDF.

But not everyone is willing to bow to the AI ​​giant of OpenAI. RIval AI developer Anthropic included a document upload feature in early versions of Cloud AI. In October, Austin-based AI PDF developer Humata announced it was raising $3.5 million led by tech giant Google’s Gradient Ventures.

“The long-term vision for Humata is to develop tools that make people smarter and more productive,” said Cyrus Khajvandi, CEO of Humata AI. decrypt those days. “The future of work will change rapidly this decade as AI automates mundane processes and frees people to be more creative.”

