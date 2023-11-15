A chart shows how the ‘Magnificent 7’ are dominating the stock market in 2023

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) has never been this heavy.

The “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks – Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), META (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA) – make up 29% of the S&P With a market cap of Rs 500.

And a chart of Goldman Sachs’s 2024 US equity outlook shows that it is the largest chunk of the S&P 500 market cap, dominated by just seven stocks so far.

This perspective helps explain Goldman’s second chart which shows that the Magnificent Seven is up 71% while the other 493 stocks are up only 6%. Looking at the benchmark’s market cap distribution, which allows larger stocks to contribute more to the index’s movements, the S&P 500 has added about 19% this year.

Research from Goldman Sachs shows the S&P 500 has never been so heavily weighted, leading to gains in seven stocks, pushing the major average higher. (Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research)

Goldman Sachs’ equity research team, led by chief US equity strategist David Kostin, described the Magnificent Seven’s outperformance as “the defining characteristic of the equity market in 2023”. And maybe this is right too.

Two other charts included in Goldman’s outlook show how the Magnificent Seven outperformed the other 493 stocks across key metrics that typically drive stock performance.

From 2013 to 2019, Magnificent Seven stocks grew at a compound annual growth rate of 15% compared to a 2% growth rate from the rest of the pack. This margin has declined over the past two years to 18% and 15%, respectively, but Goldman thinks it will increase again in the coming years. From 2023 to 2025, Goldman sees the Magnificent Seven growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11%, compared with a 3% rate for the rest of the S&P 500.

Net Profit of The Magnificent Seven Margins also perform well, where its 19% margin is above the rest of the companies’ 9.8%. Needless to mention, long-term earnings per share growth expectations for Seven are 17% while the number for other companies in the index is 9%.

“From a fundamental perspective, the earnings trajectory in recent years explains Magnificent 7’s performance compared to the rest of the market,” Kostin wrote. “The Magnificent 7’s outperformance this year has been driven by an uptick in margins and earnings that have outpaced weakness in the rest of the market.”

the story continues

He added: “The consensus is that the Magnificent 7 will continue to grow faster than the rest of the index.”

Two graphs from Goldman Sachs shed light on why Magnificent Seven tech stocks have outperformed the rest of the benchmark index. (Goldman Sachs Investment Research)

Goldman thinks Magnificent Seven shares also have potential for further upside, but given the group’s gains over the past year that doesn’t make it an ideal trade for 2024.

“7 stocks have faster expected sales growth, higher margins, higher reinvestment ratios and stronger balance sheets than the other 493 stocks and trade at relative valuations in line with recent averages after accounting for expected growth,” Kostin wrote. ” “However, given the high expectations the risk/reward profile of this trade is not particularly attractive.”

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Source: finance.yahoo.com