A change in mindset is required for brands to succeed in Web3

In recent years, we’ve seen countless Web2 companies move into Web3 with mixed results. In Japan, where Web3 has become a topic of national economic policy, we often meet companies that are looking to test the waters but can’t figure out how to do so.

Let’s face it: adding a Web3 strategy doesn’t make sense for every company. For example, Wurth Group is the largest global supplier of screws, with sales of 17 billion euros a year. Still, it’s likely that NFT collections won’t get them to $18 billion. As Naked Collector says: “Just a Web3 approach hardly makes sense.”

The companies that will benefit most from such expansion are DTC brands. However, it’s not as simple as just transferring their existing offering to Web3 and calling it quits. Companies need to adjust their priorities and expectations, especially in terms of their relationships with their customers. Attempting to venture into Web3 with a Web2 mindset is doomed to fail.

Community members, not just customers

In Web2, interactions between consumers and brands are transactional in nature. Customers buy and use an item. Unless there is something wrong with their purchase, they will not interact much with the company.

However, Web3 paves the way for brand-consumer co-creation and community building. By leveraging tokens, companies can gain token-gated access to exclusive experiences, thus attracting their community to participate in product development. For example, Nike enables token holders to work with designers on mockups for sneakers, and Lacoste gives holders access to interactive conversations and creative sessions.

With the above model, customers are not merely passive consumers of products; They are active participants in a “creative” community, having a voice in shaping the product they love; This is a powerful incentive for any loyal customer. In this light, companies should consider new means of measuring success, focusing less on immediate numbers – which are too tied to market conditions – and more on the outcomes of community involvement, contribution and co-creation. Should concentrate more.

In many ways, Web3 is an exercise in abandoning the short-term-ROI state of mind and adopting a different, less-CRM-y user acquisition and retention strategy. Think about it, Web3 is fulfilling a trend started by social networks of brands being the first to abandon attribution metrics and trust that conversations matter even without changing hands. When Gary Vee was quizzed by a CMO on the ROI of social media, he famously said, “What’s your mother’s ROI?” Some things you can’t fit in Excel.

More than just the product you sell

We’ll say it again – customer interactions in Web3 are not purely transactional, and transactions are not the only measure of success. The exchange of goods and money no longer marks the end of these interactions; On the contrary, the focus should be on the following.

So far, brands that have moved to Web3 have done so primarily through metaverse collaborations, NFT collections, physicals, loyalty programs, and community building. Web3 provides a new way to create value, products and services. Yet, even with these new added value activations, companies will often rely on their traditional tools, such as immediate ROI and retention rates, to measure success.

This is wrong and should be avoided, for example, a metaverse collaboration with an influencer does not generate returns, at least not in the short term (or until monetization features find their way into the virtual world from Instagram and TikTok .)

However, the Web3 world is not entirely devoid of monetization opportunities. Brands with a large enough audience can make profits through NFT collections. The margins are very high because once the digital artwork is ready and the infrastructure is set up, it’s just a one-time casting cost, and the profits start flowing in; The royalties earned on top are an added bonus.

Embrace transparency and open-source ethos

Another result of Web3’s increased community engagement is its focus on transparency. The design, development, and manufacturing stages of goods are traditionally hidden from consumers, who only get to know them when they hit the shelves. Web3 is a change from that, as the code is open-source and visible to everyone. This ethos is firmly established and can lead to backlash whenever companies fail to understand it.

For example, when German luxury car maker Porsche released its NFT collection, it failed spectacularly. NFT enthusiasts blamed Porsche’s lack of transparency regarding their utility and the confusing minting process for this disappointing launch. The funny thing is that when Porsche announced they would be shutting down the mint, the lack of collectibles immediately increased, NFT degens started applying (even for the meme value) and the price went up. Still, the whole affair left a bitter aftertaste.

In contrast, Shinsei Gallows, a Japanese NFT project, has opened up the normally inaccessible process of anime production to its holders. Although they are a Web3-native project, they have collaborated closely with a traditional anime studio, demonstrating the exciting results that can result when creative forces across the Web2-Web3 divide collaborate.

It’s often clear to Web3 users which brands are just trying to get into this space for a little extra cash and which brands are doing it with a more holistic understanding – taking into account the input, engagement and experience of their community. Giving priority. Being seen as the former will not have a good effect on the company’s image – in fact, quite the opposite. (If you’re interested in earning extra cash, there are much easier ways than venturing into an entirely new arena with a whole new set of consumer engagement rules.)

Overall, Web3 remains an attractive space for enterprises that are willing to experiment and shift their mindset from building moats and walled gardens to a community-driven approach. Without this adjustment of expectations, companies are unlikely to benefit from this new and exciting technology.

author biography

Maarten Henskens heads the Astar Foundation. After an early career in the field of computer science, he worked for several startups following his passion for innovation and entrepreneurship while also working as a teacher. Eventually, he entered the blockchain ecosystem full-time by joining Astar Network. With his commitment and ability to execute, he soon became the head of the foundation responsible for the development and adoption of Japan’s leading layer-1 blockchain. His first interaction with blockchain was in 2013 and since then he has been a supporter of the open web.

Source: cryptopotato.com