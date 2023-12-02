A CEO who resigned in scandal now wants more money

As chief executive of Wells Fargo, Timothy J. Sloan failed to clean up a series of scandals that rocked the bank and abruptly stepped down amid widespread criticism more than four years ago.

Now he says Wells Fargo owes him at least $34 million.

Mr. Sloan sued Wells Fargo on Friday, saying the bank owes him unpaid stock awards, bonuses and unspecified “emotional distress.” His lawyers said the bank he previously led made him a scapegoat for problems that preceded his tenure, and they described his resignation in 2019 as “an act of greater loyalty to the bank”. Criticized in.

The lawsuit was a surprise move, as Wells Fargo has been trying for years to move on from Mr. Sloan’s tenure and improve its relationship with both customers and regulators.

Wells Fargo spokeswoman Beth Richek said the bank stands behind its decision to freeze pay. “Compensation decisions are based on performance,” he said in a statement.

Wells Fargo, once considered one of America’s best banks, made headlines in 2016 when federal regulators revealed that it had put so much pressure on its employees to withdraw more money from customers, employees secretly Opened lakhs of fake accounts in the name of and defrauded them. Induce them to buy unnecessary products. Regulators said the practice had been going on since 2011.

The bank paid more than $1.5 billion in fines to federal and state authorities, and $620 million to settle lawsuits from customers and shareholders.

In 2018, the Federal Reserve forced the bank to put a halt to its growth until it changed its culture.

Mr. Sloan, who took the top job in 2016 with orders to clean up the bank, resigned suddenly in 2019, shortly after he was roundly attacked for his testimony defending his work on Capitol Hill. Asked by a congressman whether Wells Fargo could promise that it would no longer harm customers, he quipped, “I can’t promise you perfection.”

Mr. Sloan’s lawsuit says he did not negotiate the severance agreement “in a spirit of mutual trust” at the time.

Source: www.nytimes.com