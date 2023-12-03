A case of gold fever: Newz Wealth is seeing a record rise

By the end of the year, gold may reach a record high and rise further.

According to Ben Emmons of NewAge Wealth, the final month of the year typically creates a big appetite for the yellow metal.

“This has been very consistent every December. It’s been a pretty strong performance for gold — especially when the stock market is up in November,” the company’s fixed income chief told CNBC’s “Fast Money” on Tuesday.

Gold closed at a new record high on Friday. It closed the day up nearly 2% at $2,089.70 an ounce.

Emmons listed the economic backdrop and geopolitical backdrop as additional positive catalysts for gold.

“There’s uncertainty next year. We have an election. We don’t know what’s going to happen. We might have a recession, maybe not,” Emmons said. “At the same time, gold tends to rise when the market feels risk-off, and that’s actually when real rates and interest rates are falling. That gives gold a really good push for a breakout.”

In a note to clients this week, Emmons wrote that the months for both gold and stocks have been a “rare combo.” Gold rose 3% in November while the Dow and S&P 500 were both up about 9%.

,[It] This occurs when market prices are in major easing cycles,” he wrote. “Currently, it is trending lightly, focusing on gold’s seasonal variations.”

Emmons suggests the strength will continue into next year.

Emmons also wrote, “Central banks are again bidding up gold against declining supply, giving the metal the potential for a major breakout toward 2100… raising the boats for laggards like utilities to 2024.” There is a chance to claim market leadership by the beginning.”

“Fast Money” trader Guy Adami also sees gold shining brightly due to the dollar’s recent performance.

“If rates keep falling, the dollar will go down. This will be an adverse situation for gold,” he said. “There is a possibility of a huge rise in gold.”

As of Friday’s close, gold was up more than 14% so far this year.

Source: www.cnbc.com