A case is being made for market expansion: Morning Brief

That’s the takeaway from today’s Morning Brief, things you can do Sign up To receive in your inbox every morning:

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose above 5,000 for the first time, led by notable gains in some big tech stocks.

The performance of stocks like Nvidia (NVDA), META (META), and Microsoft (MSFT), which are among the group that was dubbed the Magnificent Seven, has been well documented to this point. And we recently pointed out that their market dominance makes sense when considering their large contribution to benchmark earnings estimates.

If earnings are the ultimate driver of long-term stock performance, it is logical that the companies that contribute the most earnings growth to the benchmark will see outsized stock returns.

But the run of Magnificent Seven tech stocks leading earnings estimates is not expected to last through 2024.

New research from Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, shows that earnings of another 493 companies in the S&P 500 are expected to grow by more than seven percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As seen in our chart for the day, an earnings improvement for the other 493 stocks would mark a significant reversal in earnings leadership in recent quarters. For Subramanian, it could also signal a change in stock market leadership.

“We believe the narrowing growth gap will be a catalyst for market expansion,” Subramaniam and his Bank of America colleague Ohsung Kwon wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

This change in earnings lends fundamental support to one of the most prominent calls on Wall Street for early 2024: The stock market rally will be widespread. Subramanian says it will probably arrive in “June or earlier”.

Apart from the earnings swing, Subramaniam also highlighted that the Fed’s interest rate path will play a key role in why market returns are expected to be broad. The June forecast is in line with the bank’s economics team’s estimate of its first rate cut in June.

And that speaks to a larger thread that has formed among those who are looking for a broader expansion — that the Fed’s rate path needs to be more certain first.

A construction crew pours concrete on the sixth floor of a 15-story residential apartment building in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York on December 18, 2018. (Robert Nickelsburg/Getty Images) (Robert Nickelsburg via Getty Images)

Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, wrote Friday that his prediction for the S&P 500 to end this year at 5,200 “looks very conservative.” But in the short term, Lee believes “uncertainty” around the Fed could make investors worried.

Goldman Sachs equity strategist Ben Snyder recently explained a similar theory to Yahoo Finance that once investors stop “worrying so much” about when the Fed will cut, the rally could become broader as investors look into Subramaniam’s chart. The observed earnings come in line with expectations.

“If I look at the next six or 12 markets, I think we’ll see an expansion in market breadth,” Snyder said.

And it’s not about seeing Big Tech stocks decline, he said. “I think it’s more likely that you’ll start to see much stronger performance in the rest of the equity market.”

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com