A cardinal has been convicted of embezzlement and sentenced to five and a half years in prison in a major Vatican financial trial

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Vatican tribunal on Saturday convicted a cardinal of embezzlement and sentenced him to five and a half years in prison in one of several verdicts handed down in a complex financial trial that exposed the city state’s dirty laundry. and tested its justice system.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the first cardinal to be tried by a Vatican criminal court, was acquitted of several other charges and his nine co-defendants received a mixed result with some guilty verdicts and many of the nearly 50 charges brought against them over the course of two and a half years. Was acquitted. year test.

Baciu’s lawyer Fabio Viglione said he respected the sentence but would appeal.

Prosecutor Alessandro Didi said the result “shows we were right.”

The trial focused on the Vatican Secretariat of State’s investment of 350 million euros in developing the former Harrod’s warehouse into luxury apartments. Prosecutors alleged that Vatican magnates and brokers embezzled millions of euros from the Holy See in fees and commissions and then extorted 15 million euros from the Holy See to hand over control of the building.

FILE – Cardinal Angelo Becciu speaks to journalists during a press conference in Rome on September 25, 2020. Lawyers for a once-powerful cardinal have accused Vatican prosecutors of being “prisoners of their completely broken doctrine” in closing arguments of a two-year trial. , Becciu is on trial along with nine others in a case that centers on the Vatican’s 350 million euro investment in London property. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Bekiu was charged with embezzlement in two aspects of the London deal and faced up to seven years in prison.

Ultimately, he was convicted of embezzlement arising from the original Vatican investment of 200 million euros in a fund that invested in London property. The tribunal ruled that church property was prohibited by canon law from being used in such speculative investments.

He was also convicted of embezzling a donation of 125,000 euros of Vatican money to a charity run by his brother in Sardinia and of using Vatican money to pay an intelligence analyst, who in turn received the money for himself. Was convicted of using.

The trial had raised questions about the rule of law in the city state and the power of Francis as absolute monarch, given that he holds supreme legislative, executive and judicial authority and could jeopardize a fair trial according to the defense. It was used in this manner.

Defense lawyers praised Judge Giuseppe Pignatone’s even-handedness and said he was able to present their arguments adequately. But he lamented that the Vatican’s longstanding procedural norms have given prosecutors enormous leeway to conceal evidence and otherwise pursue their investigations almost unhindered.

Vatican editorial director Andrea Tornielli said the verdict showed that the defense had ample space to present their case and that defense rights were respected.

“The results of this trial tell us that the tribunal’s judges, as is right, acted with complete independence on the basis of documentary evidence and witnesses, and not on the basis of pre-conceived principles,” he wrote in an editorial in Vatican News. But.”

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of three to 13 years and more than 400 million euros in damages to recover the estimated 200 million euros they say the Holy See lost in bad deals.

FILE – New Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Bacciu turns his biretta into a skull cap as he meets friends after a consistory at the Vatican on June 28, 2018. Lawyers for a once-powerful cardinal have accused Vatican prosecutors of being “prisoners of their completely broken doctrine” in closing arguments in a two-year trial. Becciu is on trial along with nine others in a case that centers on the Vatican’s 350 million euro investment in London property. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Ultimately, the tribunal acquitted many suspects of major charges, including fraud, corruption and money-laundering, and in many cases determined that crimes did not exist.

But it still ordered him to confiscate 166 million euros and pay civil damages of 200 million euros to Vatican offices. One defendant, Monsignor Mauro Carlino, former secretary of the Baciu, was completely acquitted.

The trial was initially seen as a sign of Francis’ desire to pursue financial reforms and crack down on alleged financial misdeeds at the Vatican. But it had something of a reputational boomerang for the Holy See, including revelations of reprisals, espionage and even ransom payments to Islamic terrorists.

Much of the London case was based on the transfer of assets from one London broker, Rafael Mincione, to another in late 2018. Prosecutors allege that the second broker, Gianluigi Torzi, defrauded the Vatican by maneuvering to gain full control of the building he had abandoned. Only when the Vatican paid him 15 million euros.

To Vatican prosecutors, this amounted to extortion. For the defense – and a British judge who rejected the Vatican’s request to seize Torzi’s assets – it was a way to negotiate a way out of a legally binding contract.

Ultimately, the tribunal convicted Torzi on multiple charges, including extortion, and sentenced him to six years in prison. Mincione was convicted of embezzlement of the original London investment, but acquitted of, among other things, inflating the cost of the building when the Vatican purchased it.

It was unclear where the suspects would spend their time if the convictions were upheld on appeal. The Vatican has a prison, but Torzi’s whereabouts were not immediately known and it was unclear whether other countries would extradite the defendants for any sentencing.

The former heads of the Vatican financial intelligence agency, Tommaso De Ruzza and René Bruelhart, were cleared of the main charge of abuse of office. They were convicted only of failing to report a suspicious transaction involving Torzi to prosecutors and fined 1,750 euros each.

They had argued that they could not inform Vatican prosecutors about the transactions because they conducted their own cross-border financial intelligence gathering in Torzi after Francis asked them to help the Secretariat of State take possession of the assets. Started a campaign to do so.

Fabrizio Tirabassi, a Vatican official, was convicted along with Torzi on charges of extortion and money-laundering. Enrico Crasso, a longtime Vatican financial adviser, was convicted of charges including embezzlement and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The original London investigation gave rise to two other investigations involving the star defendant, Becciu, who was once one of Francis’ top advisers and considered himself a contender for papacy.

Prosecutors accused Becciu of embezzlement for sending 125,000 euros of Vatican money to a Sardinian charity run by his brother. Baciu argued that the local bishop requested money to build a bakery to employ at-risk youth and that the money remained in the diocesan treasury.

The tribunal acknowledged the charitable purposes of the donation but found her guilty of embezzlement given her brother’s role.

Becciu was also accused of paying Sardinian woman Cecilia Marogna for her intelligence services. Prosecutors traced about 575,000 euros in wire transfers from the Vatican to a Slovenian front company owned by Marogna and said he used the money to buy luxury goods and fund vacations.

Bequiu said he thought the money was going to pay a British security firm to negotiate the release of Gloria Narvaez, a Colombian nun taken hostage by Islamic militants in Mali in 2017.

He said Francis approved up to 1 million euros to free the nuns, an astonishing claim that the Vatican was willing to pay ransom to terrorists linked to al-Qaeda.

The tribunal found both guilty and sentenced Marogna to three years and 9 months in prison.

,

This version corrects the Becciu lawyer’s first name to Fabio.

Source: apnews.com