A California moving company that promotes its young, fit employees is sued by the federal government for age discrimination: 'Didn't know we were doing anything wrong'

Published on Dec 9, 2023, 10:03pm ET

A California-based moving company that boasts its young, hobbyist employees is being sued by the federal government for age discrimination.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Meathead Movers for violating age-discrimination laws by not hiring enough older workers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Since launching in 1997, the Fresno-based company’s mission has been to recruit student-athletes. Its social media posts show its young, athletic employees lifting weights and carrying boxes.

Employees, called “Meatheads”, face each other each year in the Meathead Olympics, racing to collect boxes and leap over them.

According to the Journal, during transfers, workers have to rush home from moving trucks when they are empty-handed.

The company says on its website that its “founding principle is to support working athletes in pursuit of their dream career path and that will never change.”

Meathead Movers executives deny that they discriminate against older workers, claiming that the jobs are too demanding for those who are not in good standing.

Company owner Aaron Steed told the Journal, “If a person can do the job, we are 100% open to hiring them at any age.” “People love working at Meathead, or they are turned off by it because of how hard it is. You have to move the furniture and run to get more.”

The EEOC, headed by Charlotte Burroughs, alleges that Meathead Movers’ marketing and hiring practices discourage older employees from applying, the WSJ reports. The agency claims that current employees are asked to seek out new potential hires at local gyms and colleges.

The agency told the outlet that disincentive bias may be present in job advertisements, marketing materials and intrusive job application questions, such as asking about a student’s class schedule.

The EEOC has been investigating the company on its own since 2017, and most of its investigations have not stemmed from any complaints. According to the newspaper, last year it received more than 70,000 complaints and filed 91 employment discrimination lawsuits.

The two sides tried to compromise, with the agency asking for $15 million before reducing it to about $5 million, according to internal emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Meathead countered with an offer of $750,000 for settlement. The EEOC filed suit in September.

“We didn’t realize that we were doing something wrong by being a moving company that hired a lot of student-athletes,” Stead told the WSJ.

“We want to change and grow, but we can’t agree to go out of business while doing so.”

Burroughs was appointed Chair of the EEOC by President Biden. Commissioners have voted on age discrimination cases seven times since Democrats took control of the agency in August. Earlier this year he had voted on the age issue only three times.

He has vowed to enforce age-discrimination laws regarding age bias as nearly a quarter of the country’s workforce is age 55 and older, and the agency appears to be aggressively pursuing age-discrimination cases. Is.

According to the Labor Department, the number of senior citizens above 65 years of age in the workforce will increase by one-third in the next 10 years.

The Post has contacted the EEOC for comment on the lawsuit.

Advocates for older Americans praised the agency for cracking down on age discrimination.

“Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is over 50. I’m pretty sure he’d be good at moving boxes,” Bill Alvarado Rivera, senior vice president of litigation at AARP, an organization for older people’s rights, told the Journal.

“Such stereotypes about who might be a good mover have no place in an economy that values ​​individuals.”

