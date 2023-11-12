S&P 500 It is only 9% away from its record high, putting the index very close to bull market territory. Far from being arbitrary, history says the milestone points to more significant gains in the future. The S&P 500 has returned an average of 169% during the 12 bull markets since its inception in 1957.

Investors who want to ride that momentum should invest in the market today, and Shopify (shop 1.61%) and cloud flare (NET 1.45%) are cheap in every sense of the word. Both stocks are priced under $100 per share and they both trade at reasonable valuations relative to their huge growth prospects.

1. Shopify: Second largest US e-commerce company

Shopify is on a mission to make commerce easier. Its software provides businesses with a single view of their physical and digital storefronts, integrating online marketplaces, social media, and direct-to-consumer websites into one dashboard. The company also offers a wide range of supporting services for payments, logistics, cross-border commerce and other merchant needs.

Shopify offers more flexibility than marketplaces Amazon And it offers more functionality than digital commerce platforms sales force, Those statements are somewhat subjective, but the results speak for themselves. Shopify is the market leader in e-commerce software and omnichannel commerce software. It contributes more than 10% of digital retail sales in the US, making it the second-largest domestic e-commerce company after Amazon, and its market share is projected to reach 11% in 2024.

Shopify faltered under inflation pressure last year, but the company has steadily regained momentum in 2023, and that trend continued in the third quarter. Revenue rose 25% to $1.7 billion, up from a 22% increase in the year-ago period. And Shopify reported GAAP net income of $718 million, up from a loss of $159 million. Investors have good reason to think the momentum will continue.

Shopify has many challenges, but business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce is a particularly exciting opportunity because the market is larger than retail e-commerce and expanding rapidly. The company continued to innovate and add B2B features to its enterprise-grade platform, Shopify Plus, in the third quarter, and management said B2B volume nearly doubled from the prior year.

Here’s the big picture: Shopify has already built a strong presence in retail e-commerce, a market projected to grow 8% annually to reach $8 trillion by 2030. And the company is now gaining momentum in the B2B e-commerce market. It is projected to grow 20% annually to reach $33 trillion by 2030. This indicates rapid sales growth.

In fact, Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff expects Shopify’s revenue to grow 23% annually over the next five years. This forecast makes the current valuation of 12.1x sales quite attractive, especially when the three-year average is 25.6x sales. Patient investors should have no objection to buying a short position in Shopify stock today.

2. Cloudflare: The leader in zero-trust security and developer services

Cloudflare provides a range of application, network, security and developer services that connect, accelerate and protect corporate infrastructure. Its cloud platform delivers market-leading speeds, and it handles approximately 20% of Internet traffic. That scale allows Cloudflare to analyze massive amounts of performance and security data from across the web, creating a network effect that makes its platform faster and more secure with each new data point.

Cloudflare recently rebranded itself as Connectivity Cloud in an effort to better convey its purpose to potential customers. But no matter how the company describes itself, it has established a strong presence across multiple cloud verticals due to its broad portfolio, unmatched performance, and significant scale. Cloudflare is a recognized leader in content delivery network software, zero-trust network access, and development platforms.

Cloudflare reported solid financial results for the third quarter. Its customer base grew 17% to just over 182,000 and the average customer spent 16% more. These numbers collectively point to the successful implementation of its land-and-expansion strategy. In turn, revenue increased 32% to $336 million and non-GAAP net income increased 189% to $55 million. Investors should expect even more.

Cloudflare has barely made a dent in its $146 billion market. But management sees tremendous headwinds in developer services related to zero-trust network security and artificial intelligence (AI). Indeed, CEO Matthew Prince believes that “Cloudflare is the most common cloud provider used by leading AI companies.”

To that end, the company is targeting a revenue run rate of $5 billion by the third quarter of 2027, which implies revenue growth of 39% annually during the interim. This makes its current valuation of 17 times sales seem quite reasonable, especially when compared to the three-year average of 40 times sales. Investors should now consider buying a short position in this growth stock.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Trevor Jennewein has positions at Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions on and recommends Amazon, Cloudflare, Salesforce, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com