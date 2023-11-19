A Bullish Market Is Coming: 2 “Magnificent Seven” stocks are worth buying right away, ahead of surges of 58% and 122%, respectively, according to select Wall Street analysts.

Last year was one that Wall Street will soon forget. However, after suffering the stock market’s worst performance in more than a decade, investors finally have reason to be optimistic. S&P 500 It is up 25% from its bear market low (at the time of this writing) and is down less than 6% from its all-time high. Once the index crosses that level, it will be the final benchmark signaling the arrival of the next bull market.

What makes the recent rally unique is how uneven it has been. Many stocks are still struggling to gain momentum, while the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks (listed below in alphabetical order) have trounced the broader market so far this year:

Alphabet — up 51%

— up 51% Amazon (AMZN 1.65%) — up 72%

(AMZN 1.65%) — up 72% Apple – up to 44%

– up to 44% meta platform – up to 180%

– up to 180% Microsoft – up to 54%

– up to 54% NVIDIA (NVDA -0.37%) — up 240%

(NVDA -0.37%) — up 240% Tesla – up to 93%

Despite being among the top gainers of 2023, two of these tech stocks still have plenty of potential and could rise 58% and 122%, respectively, over the coming 12 to 18 months, according to analysts.

Magnificent Seven No. 1: Amazon – 58% upside lies

Part of Amazon’s allure is the diversification that investors can get from just one stock. The company has established itself as the undisputed leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, yet never stops innovating. Amazon is a major force in digital advertising, streaming video, artificial intelligence (AI), video game streaming (via Twitch), consumer electronics, and much more. This host of opportunities could help drive Amazon stock to new heights.

Of course, the elephant in the room is the state of the economy, but the recent decline in inflation and the prospect of interest rate cuts next year are encouraging. As the leading digital retailer, Amazon will undoubtedly benefit from the inevitable increase in consumer spending. So far this year the company has captured about 38% All E-commerce transactions in the US exceed the next 14 online retailers JointAccording to online data provider Statista.

The rapid adoption of cloud computing and AI also presents a significant opportunity, where Amazon also has a major advantage. In the face of increasing competition, Amazon Web Services (AWS) maintains its position as the leading provider of cloud infrastructure services with 30% of the market, according to cloud data provider Canalys. Recent demand for generic AI could drive additional growth, as AWS offers expanded AI services to its cloud customers.

Despite its already impressive performance, Redburn analyst Alex Hassell is still remarkably bullish on Amazon, maintaining a Buy rating on the stock and raising the price target to $230, which implies an additional upside of 58%. Heisel believes investors are underestimating how quickly Amazon’s growth will accelerate again, arguing that “the outlook for Amazon is extraordinary.”

Analysts aren’t the only ones who are still bullish on Amazon. Of the 53 analysts who issued opinions in October, 51 rated the stock a buy or strong buy, and not one Recommended Sale.

Another reason to buy Amazon stock right now. Despite the recent rally, the stock is selling at just 2x next year’s sales. While it’s not the hot buy it was a few months ago, the stock price is still close to its lowest valuation since 2016. This represents an attractive opportunity to load up on Amazon stock and hold it for years, if not decades.

Magnificent Seven Buy No. 2: Nvidia – 122% upside implied

There’s a solid argument that strong and growing demand for generative AI has helped fuel the market rally this year, and the clear and undisputed winner of this trend has been Nvidia. The company’s graphics processing units (GPUs) were already the gold standard for AI processing, but just days ago the release of the next-generation H200 Hopper chip solidified Nvidia’s AI credentials. The new AI superchip offers “almost double the capacity and 2.4x more bandwidth” than its predecessor, the A100.

Nvidia’s recent results help illustrate the surge in demand for all things AI. For the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024 (ending July 30), Nvidia delivered record Revenue of $13.5 billion, which increased 101% year over year, while its earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 increased 854%. Data center revenue, which includes processors used for AI, jumped 171%, driven by the rapid adoption of generative AI.

management forecasting one more Record quarter, guidance for revenues of $16 billion, up 317% year over year, driven by AI adoption.

Despite the stock’s 244% gain so far this year, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosseman believes there is more to come. The analyst maintained his buy rating on Nvidia, raising his company’s price target to $1,100, suggesting the stock could more than double from here. The analyst cited the company’s triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth last quarter — and made a similar forecast for the current quarter — calling it “phenomenal.” Furthermore, with an estimated installed base of $1 trillion, the data center market is in the midst of a paradigm shift to support high-performance computing and generative AI, giving Nvidia a long way to go.

Analysts are not alone in their enthusiasm. Of the 53 analysts who issued opinions on Nvidia in October, 50 rated it a buy or strong buy, and none recommended a sell.

Nvidia’s valuation is a sticking point for some investors and that’s certainly understandable. The stock is selling at 45 times forward earnings and 15 times forward sales (at the time of this writing), but its valuation cannot be viewed in a vacuum. Nvidia’s triple-digit earnings growth caused its price-to-earnings ratio to halve since its last report, which shows why it deserves a premium. Nevertheless, a similar performance in the current quarter will further reduce its valuation. The AI ​​revolution has just begun, giving Nvidia a powerful secular tailwind for its future growth.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

