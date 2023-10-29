A Bullish Market Is Coming: 2 “Magnificent Seven” Stocks Are a Handful to Buy Ahead of 36% and 52% Surges, According to Wall Street.

In the wake of last year’s unpleasant stock market meltdown, investors have reason to celebrate in 2023. S&P 500 At one point it was up nearly 20% from its bear market lows, although it has since fallen slightly. Still, the index is only 12.6% below its all-time high. If it passes that milestone, it will check the final box needed to confirm the arrival of a new bull market.

A notable feature of this year’s market performance has been the uneven distribution of its gains. Many stocks still haven’t escaped last year’s bear market, but the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks have outpaced the broader market’s gains so far this year:

Alphabet – up to 55%

– up to 55% Amazon (AMZN 6.83%) – up 51%

(AMZN 6.83%) – up 51% Apple – up to 33%

– up to 33% meta platform – up to 161%

– up to 161% Microsoft – up to 37%

– up to 37% NVIDIA (NVDA 0.43%) – up 194%

(NVDA 0.43%) – up 194% Tesla – up to 72%

Despite being among the best performers of 2023, Wall Street analysts suggest there is still plenty of upside for two of these stocks, with the consensus price target suggesting that at this writing they could be worth $36 respectively over the coming 12 to 18 months. % and can get 52% profit.

Magnificent Seven No. 1: Amazon – 36% upside lies

While most companies have difficulty breaking into a single business, Amazon has proven its mettle by leading two industries. Its strength in these markets, combined with its emerging opportunities, could propel Amazon stock to new heights.

During a period of high inflation and rising interest rates last year, consumer spending was hit hard, but inflation has declined significantly and pundits now see the Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rates again – both factors that Inducing a rebound.

There’s no doubt that Amazon will benefit from its position as the undisputed leader of e-commerce. According to data provider Statista, in 2022, Amazon was responsible for about 38% of all online sales in the US – more than the next 14 digital retailers combined. As consumers increase their discretionary spending online, Amazon will benefit.

Digital transformation is driving greater adoption of cloud computing, another area where Amazon shines. Despite increasing competition, Amazon Web Services (AWS) remains the top cloud infrastructure service provider with 30% of the market, according to data provider Canalys. The company can maintain or even expand that lead by driving faster adoption of generic AI, which the company is already supporting with its cloud customers.

Despite its strong gains so far this year, Wall Street is still incredibly bullish on Amazon. Among the 53 analysts covering Amazon, the stock’s average price target is $170. This suggests that investors have a potential for a 36% upside in the coming year compared to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Moreover, in September, of the 53 analysts who issued opinions, 51 rated it a buy or strong buy, and not one recommended a sell.

Part of the attraction is Amazon’s historically low valuation. The stock is currently selling at more than 2 times next year’s expected sales, which is close to its lowest valuation since 2016. This is even more incentive for investors to buy Amazon stock in handfuls and hold it for the long term.

Magnificent Seven Buy No. 2: Nvidia – 52% upside lies

One of the biggest catalysts that has driven the stock market’s recovery this year has been the rapid adoption of generative AI – and arguably no company is better positioned to benefit from this trend than Nvidia.

The company’s cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPU), technology originally developed to generate high-quality images in video games, has also become the gold standard for powering cloud computing and AI systems. As businesses of all sizes scramble to join the AI ​​gold rush, Nvidia has experienced an unprecedented surge in demand.

The company’s recent results surprised even the most bullish people on Wall Street. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (which ended July 30), Nvidia’s revenue increased 101% year over year to a record $13.5 billion, while its earnings per share increased 854% to $2.48. Driving those results was data center revenue that surged 171%, driven by demand for everything from hardware to power generators to AI.

For its fiscal Q3, Nvidia is expecting another set of record results, forecasting revenue of $16 billion, an increase of 317% year over year, again driven by growing demand for AI. .

Although its share price has nearly tripled so far this year, Wall Street sees more upside potential for Nvidia. The 53 analysts covering the stock in September gave it an average price target of $630. This, compared to the stock’s closing price on Friday, suggests a potential gain of 52% for investors in the coming year. Furthermore, 50 out of 53 analysts rated it a buy or strong buy, and none recommended a sell.

It’s important to address the elephant in the room – Nvidia’s elevated valuation. The stock is currently selling at 40 times forward earnings and 13 times forward sales. While Nvidia’s valuation is certainly very high, the company’s growth deserves a premium valuation. While its revenue has risen 123% so far this year, its profits have soared 335%, causing its price-to-earnings ratio to shrink and its valuation to fall. There is a possibility of further contraction as the demand for AI continues to grow, which will push its earnings even higher.

