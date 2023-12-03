A Bullish Market Is Coming: 2 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Immediately Before Surging 83% and 300%, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

After last year’s historic market meltdown, Wall Street has a lot more to be thankful for this year. S&P 500 It has climbed nearly 27% from its low in early October 2022 and is only 5% off its all-time high. Crossing the range will be the final criteria for the beginning of the next bull market.

Even though major market indices are back on track, not all stocks have yet taken part in the recovery. This seeming paradox represents a compelling opportunity for astute investors, allowing them to buy some lagging stocks before the bullish market takes off.

With that in mind, according to some Wall Street analysts, here are two stocks investors should consider buying before they surge 83% and 300% — or more — in the coming year.

1. Toast – contained above 83%

They say timing is everything in life. if that’s the case, bake (TOST 3.03%) turned out to be wrong. The digital technology provider for restaurants went public in late 2021, on the eve of a bear market, turning into a surprising growth story. Macroeconomic headwinds have caused consumers to prioritize spending, hurting the restaurant industry in the process. Yet despite the challenges, Toast continued to post strong double-digit growth – even at the height of the recession.

Now, as the economic scenario is improving, things are looking better. In the third quarter, revenue increased 37% year-over-year, driven by annual recurring revenue, which increased 40%. The company also added 6,500 new locations during the quarter, reflecting the enduring attractiveness of its platform.

Perhaps just as importantly, Toast’s focus on the bottom line is paying off as the company has cut its losses by 68% and is on the verge of profitability. Toast continues to generate strong operating cash and free cash flow of $47 million and $37 million, respectively, which suggests consistent profits are within striking distance.

Despite recent challenges, Wall Street remains firmly behind Toast. Nine of the 20 analysts covering the stock rate it a buy or strong buy, and none recommend a sell. Furthermore, the average analyst price target of $19 suggests a potential upside of 24%. Jefferies Analyst Samad Samana believes that other analysts are missing the forest for the trees.

Samada maintains a Buy rating and a price target of $28 on the stock, indicating a potential upside of 83% for investors. Although he acknowledges Toast’s slow growth, he says it “remains impressive.” Plus, while Toast expanded to 99,000 locations, which is less than 12% of the 860,000 restaurants in the U.S. alone, “it has ample runway for growth,” he says.

Some investors sold this stock as its growth stopped due to the recession. However, on the positive side, Toast also shed its lofty valuation in the process. The correction has taken it into bargain basement territory, with the stock selling for just 2x forward sales. Extremely cheap valuations, growing profitability, and strong support from Wall Street show why investors should buy Toast stock right away.

2. Applied Digital – Over 300% vested

applied digital (APLD 11.13%) often gets caught up in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, and it’s easy to see why. While the company previously focused on data centers for blockchain and cryptocurrency mining, it has since focused on the adoption of AI. Now, Applied Digital designs, builds and operates next-generation data centers for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI cloud services.

The strong demand for its services is yielding impressive results. For the first quarter of its fiscal year 2024, Applied Digital posted revenue of $36.3 million, up 425% year over year, though this was skewed by the company’s pivot from blockchain to AI. The company remains deeply in the red, with a net loss of $9.6 million, but its adjusted operating income came in above breakeven, as its results under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were hit by losses on debt extinguishment. Is thought.

Wall Street is extremely optimistic about Applied Digital’s future prospects. The average analyst’s price target of around $15 suggests a potential upside of 220% compared to Wednesday’s closing price. Additionally, out of seven analysts covering Applied Digital stock, everyone Rate it as buy.

However, Lake Street analyst Robert Brown also More Bullish, maintaining a buy rating and a price target of $19, which suggests a 300% potential gain for investors compared to Wednesday’s closing price. Applied Digital recently reiterated its fiscal 2024 guidance for revenues of approximately $395 million, which would represent growth of more than 600%. Brown suggests that Applied Digital will experience tremendous growth in the coming quarters, reaching an estimated revenue rate of $675 million in the coming year due to strong demand for AI.

Despite the stock price rising more than 150% so far this year, Applied Digital remains remarkably cheap, selling at a forward price-to-sales ratio of less than 1, making it an attractive deal. Is. Add to this the undeniable acceleration in demand for AI processing, and it’s easy to make the case that investors should buy Applied Digital stock out of hand.

