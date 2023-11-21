A Bullish Market Is Coming: 2 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Immediately Before Surging 77% and 82% According to Select Wall Street Analysts

In the wake of last year’s historic recession, Wall Street has reason to celebrate in 2023 S&P 500 It has climbed nearly 26% from its trough in October, remaining just 6% below its all-time high (at the time of this writing). Once the index crosses this important benchmark, it will pass the final test signaling the beginning of the next bull market.

Although the market has rallied, not all stocks have participated equally in the recovery. This provides an opportunity for savvy investors to pick up shares of beaten-down growth stocks that have plenty of room to run before a bullish market rally begins.

Here are two stocks investors should buy right away before they surge 77% and 82% — or more — over the coming 12 to 18 months, according to select Wall Street analysts.

1. Fiverr International – Vested above 82%

Following a pandemic-era growth spurt that helped send the stock soaring more than 900%, Fiver International (FVRR 0.55%) stock has fallen on hard times. Due to rising inflation and cutbacks in business spending, demand on Fiverr’s freelancer connection platform dropped drastically. However, as inflation is declining and the economic outlook is improving, companies are starting to increase spending. The growing belief that the worst is over is prompting companies to start or restart projects that were put on hold during the recession.

As Fiverr’s revenue growth suffered, management turned its focus to profitability, an approach that is making solid progress. In the third quarter, revenues of $92.5 million increased 12% year over year and the company reported its second consecutive quarter of profit. Equally important, Fiverr continues to deliver improved adjusted EBITDA margins and growing operating cash flow, paving the way for strong and consistent profitability in the future.

From a business perspective, Fiverr is expanding its Neo talent-matching service, which uses the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) to match clients with the freelancers best suited to their needs.

Wall Street stands firmly behind the fiver. Of the 10 analysts covering Fiverr stock, six rate it a buy or strong buy, and none recommend a sell. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $35 suggests a potential upside of 49% compared to Thursday’s closing price.

Goldman Sachs Analyst Eric Sheridan is more bullish on Fiverr’s potential upside with a price target of $43, meaning a potential gain of 82% for investors – although he did not provide any comment regarding a price target change. However, RBC Capital’s partners were encouraged by Fiverr’s improved buyout rate, success “finding high quality buyers” and its “progress in the market”.

Some investors initially gave up on Fiverr stock due to the company’s frothy valuation, but that too has passed. The correction has pushed the stock into bargain basement territory, selling at just 13x forward earnings and 2x forward sales.

The company’s cheap valuation, growing profitability, and strong support from Wall Street show why investors should buy Fiverr right away.

2. Portillo – 77% Upside Vested

Fiverr wasn’t the only company affected by decades of high inflation. The restaurant industry is caught in a difficult situation due to rising labor inflation and high food costs and fast-casual restaurants. portillo(PTLO -0.39%) was not immune. The Chicago-style for-hire carrier continued to expand sales, but that growth came at a cost, as its margins were squeezed.

But as rising inflation puts pressure on results, cooler prices are providing some much-needed relief for Portillo’s, which is on track for a recovery. In the third quarter, revenue of $167 million increased 10% year over year, while same-restaurant sales increased 3.9%. Profits are also improving, as earnings per share doubled to $0.08 compared to last year’s quarter.

The company opted to grow only modestly during the recession, which received good reviews from customers, as same-restaurant sales have increased by 6.1% year to date, a sharp increase from 5.2% during the year-ago period.

Wall Street is optimistic about Portillo’s future prospects. The average analyst price target of about $22 suggests a potential upside of 46% compared to Thursday’s closing price. Furthermore, nine out of 10 analysts covering Portillo’s stock rate it a buy or strong buy, and none recommend selling.

However, analysts at Loop Capital are more optimistic with a buy rating and a price target of $27, which suggests a 77% potential profit for investors. Analysts cited Portillo’s earnings improvement and increased same-store traffic trends as positive trends.

Portillo’s has also shed its lofty valuation and is now selling at a price-to-sales ratio of almost 1, making it the definition of a bargain. Add to this the improving economic outlook and a decline in inflation – which will ultimately help push its margins even higher – and it’s easy to see why investors should be buying Portillo’s stock out of hand.

