A Bullish Market Is Coming: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now, Down 69%

The stock market had recently become a tough place to be for the high-growth market darlings of years past. Yet every downturn in history has been followed by another boom, and the next bull market is either around the corner or already underway.

You know the old saying about buying low and selling high, right? Well, the days of deeply discounted growth stocks may soon be behind us. This is a great time to dive into the bargain side of Wall Street in hopes of snagging some great companies while their stocks are cheap.

On that note, two Motley Fool tech contributors have selected their best ideas for buying the dip in December 2023. Read on for the full analysis.

Don’t worry; Roku is in complete control on this swan dive

Anders Bylund: Media-streaming platform developer Roku (ROKU -4.23% ) holds a unique position in the entertainment industry these days. This is a market-defining innovator that is entering a huge global market with great growth potential in the coming years – and this stock is an absolute bargain.

In a world of entertainment where streaming is king, why is Roku’s stock such a hidden gem? Now is the time to take advantage of this red-tag sale before the market comes to its senses.

The company created its own target market more than a decade ago, when it was a hardware division. Netflix In his early exploration of digital streams. It still dominates the sector, claiming 51% of the global market for connected TV advertising and 49% of North American streaming devices, according to reports from Pixelate and Muvi. And as cord-cutting continues to grow, streaming video is replacing old-fashioned cable, satellite and broadcast TV everywhere. It’s still early, there’s plenty of room left in the market to steal in the coming years.

Yet market makers have largely given up on Roku for dead in recent years. The golden age of streaming growth was followed by slowing growth amid a crippling global economy in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, as consumers held their wallets in a nervous hold, Roku Bear saw advertising dollars dwindle due to less interest in larger marketing campaigns.

Critics saw these challenges as increasing, and Roku’s share price fell 82% from its all-time record price in 2021. Even now, after a spirited comeback in 2023, Roku is still trading 79.3% below those (admittedly lofty) peaks.

Roku’s stock could deliver a game-changing return without returning to its fading record price. And I see no reason why this company won’t be successful in 2024 and beyond.

You see, the financial troubles Roku recently endured were under the company’s direct control. Management saw competitors raising prices on their hardware, software and services to protect their profit margins in an inflationary market – and refused to follow suit.

By instead keeping prices stable, Roku became an inflation-fighting option and its user count grew from 56.4 million users in the fall of 2021 to 75.8 million users two years later. This is an increase of 34%. I think two years of decline in bottom-line profits was worth it, and this user-friendly move speaks volumes about Roku’s strict focus on sustainable long-term growth. Furthermore, the company continued to collect cash profits during this difficult period, and used some of it to pay off the last vestiges of its long-term debt.

So Roku is still an incredible growth story with a lot of untapped growth opportunity, and the stock looks like a high-growth wolf in sheep’s clothing, a midrange value investment. The next bull market should boost Roku’s global expansion efforts while restoring the digital advertising opportunity to full health.

As I said earlier, this stock shouldn’t remain cheap for much longer. If you’re interested in innovative and user-friendly media companies whose stocks are in the bargain bins of Wall Street today, it’s time to add Roku to your portfolio.

Roblox has taken a turn and could skyrocket

Keith Noonan: Roblox (RBLX -1.00%) operates a platform that allows users to participate in thousands of different games and social activities. The service also allows users to create their own games, events, characters, costumes, and other content.

Even better, users can actually monetize the content they create within the Roblox world and make some serious money for their creations. Developers on the platform have earned nearly $590 million in the first three quarters of this year — up nearly 33.5% year over year.

Thanks to the incentive structure created by the company, new content is being added to the Roblox platform all the time. This means there is a steady flow of new games, social events, and other experiences available to players, and this helps keep engagement levels high and attract new users to the platform.

The company ended the period with 70.2 million average daily active users – a new all-time best for the platform and up 20% from last year’s quarter. With average bookings per daily user remaining stable at $11.96, Roblox managed to maintain impressive levels of monetization even with a large influx of new players joining the platform. Meanwhile, revenue rose 38% year over year to $713.2 million in the third quarter.

After posting some uneven business performance while bucking pandemic-related trends, Roblox has returned to record astonishing levels of growth. What’s even more promising is that the company is still in the early stages of taking advantage of some potentially huge opportunities in digital advertising and generative artificial intelligence.

With the stock still trading 68.5% below its all-time high, Roblox has the potential to deliver big wins for long-term investors.

Source: www.fool.com