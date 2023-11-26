A Bullish Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Growth Stock To Buy Before It Surges 729% According To Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest

Over the past several years, Ark Investment Management has risen to prominence in the investment world by making bold calls on emerging and disruptive technologies. In its big ideas 2023 In the report, Ark makes the case for innovations like public blockchain, robotics, electric vehicles (EVs), and autonomous driving platforms, and more. The investment firm’s mysterious founder, Cathie Wood, joined the ranks of Wall Street A-listers by predicting the success of early disruptors, including NVIDIA, block (aka Square), and Bitcoinamong others.

After facing defeat last year Arc Innovation The ETF has made an impressive turnaround, returning 42% so far this year, more than doubling its gains. S&P 500 (As of this writing). This gain was achieved due to the strong performance of exact science, Coinbase GlobalAnd ShopifyBut Wood believes this is just the beginning.

One of the Arch’s most high-profile calls involves Tesla (TSLA 0.53%), which Wood believes will likely climb to $2,000 by 2027, representing a potential gain of 729% for investors compared to Tuesday’s closing price. His bullish case is even more striking, calling for the stock to rise to $2,500 per share over the next three years, which would represent a gain of 936%.

How likely is it that the stock will achieve gains of that magnitude, and how should investors view Tesla stock? Let’s look at the evidence.

The case for Tesla

Tesla’s case is very simple. According to data from the automotive industry publication, Tesla’s most popular model, the Model Y, was the world’s best-selling car in both the first and second quarters of 2023 – the first EV to achieve that distinction. greencars, The report cited data from 162 markets around the world, saying Model Y sales surged 85% from last year to 427,524, overtaking the previous chart-topper. toyota Corolla. Additionally, Tesla Model 3 joined the top 10.

Additionally, a recent catalyst could boost additional sales in the U.S. In June, the Biden administration released revised criteria that would make Tesla’s entire line of Model 3 and Model Became eligible for tax credits. Local Tax Credit. In at least 10 US states, this reduces the cost of these Teslas to between $26,000 and $30,000 compared with competing vehicles with internal combustion engines. Demand is likely to increase due to lower overall entry points.

Overall, these developments paint a compelling picture of Tesla’s growing importance in the EV market.

Assumptions in Arch’s thesis

Ark published its valuation model for Tesla in April 2023, suggesting three possible outcomes by 2027. The base case suggests the stock will reach $2,000 by 2027, which would represent a gain of 729%. The bull case shows that, over the same period, the stock would climb to $2,500, a gain of 936%. The bearish case suggests a price of $1,400, indicating a potential upside of 480%.

The thesis is based on a number of factors, but Arch believes the ability for Tesla to launch a robotaxi business is a key driver boosting its projections. In fact, Arc estimates that EVs will account for only 47% of Tesla’s revenue by 2027, with 44% coming from yet-unannounced autonomous ride-hailing service.

While it always happens possible Elon Musk’s company may be fully self-driving in the next few years, but progress has been slow so far. The current state of this technology is akin to an advanced driver-assistance feature and does not yet seem ready to drive fleets of robotaxis on highways and subways.

Then, there are vehicle sales assumptions. Tesla plans to sell more than 1.3 million cars in 2022, and nearly the same number of cars in the first three quarters of 2023. This suggests the company is on track to make about 1.8 million deliveries this year. For Tesla to achieve Arc’s lofty goals, the company hopes to sell 10 million to 21 million vehicles by 2027. Frankly, a five to tenfold increase in sales over so many years doesn’t seem fair.

Arch’s thesis also includes a revenue component. Arch expects Tesla to generate revenue of between $346 billion and $528 billion by 2027. This should be seen in the context of Tesla’s 2022 revenues of $81.5 billion. Analysts’ consensus estimates are calling for Tesla to generate full-year revenue of about $97 billion in 2023 and $118 billion in 2024. That leaves a wide gap to be overcome to reach the middle range of Arc’s estimate, $437 billion.

Clearly, it appears that the economic headwinds of the past few years are beginning to subside. Combined with the catalysts mentioned, Tesla’s sales should increase over the next few years. However, If If Tesla is able to achieve its stated goal of 50% growth over the coming four years – from a starting point of $97 billion by the end of 2023 – it could generate revenues of $491 billion by 2027, within the range Arc calculates. .

The good news is that Tesla’s growth in the coming years will likely exceed the benchmark set by Arc. However, barring unexpected circumstances, it doesn’t look like the stock will be able to achieve Wood’s base case – at least not until 2027.

Will Tesla Stock Soar 729%?

Given the macroeconomic challenges of the past year, it doesn’t seem logical that Tesla will achieve Arc’s $2,500 bull case any time soon. A more likely scenario is that Tesla stock could exceed $1,400 – a bearish case for Tesla – by 2027, at least based on the best evidence available right now. This doesn’t mean Tesla won’t be able to hit Arc’s $2,000 base price target. I believe that will happen sometime in the next 10 years.

Do not get me wrong. I’m a Tesla supporter and shareholder, so I’m rooting for Musk and company to succeed. In fact, I would argue that there is a compelling case to buy Tesla stock right now.

Excluding autonomous driving and any ride-hailing, which we believe will increase Tesla’s value by more than 60% over the next 5 years, our 2026 price target on an EV alone basis is around $500/share ( after division), which is greater than one. 4 times increase from the current price. – Tasha Keeney (@TashaARK) 6 January 2023

Earlier this year, Arch also issued a proclamation saying Without Autonomous driving or ride hailing, Tesla stock was set to reach $500 by 2026. At the time, Tesla stock closed at around $113. Since then, the stock has more than doubled, with a closing price of $241.20 on Tuesday. Reaching $500 in the coming three years is much more realistic.

Of course, the elephant in the room is Tesla’s valuation. Although it has never been cheap, the stock is currently selling at 75x forward earnings and 6x forward sales – which has increased in line with Tesla’s rising stock price so far this year. While value investors will probably give the stock a wide berth, I would argue that it deserves a premium given Tesla’s industry-leading position, the rapid and growing adoption of EVs, and the improving economic climate.

Even though Tesla hasn’t achieved Arc’s ambitious goal, now seems like a good time to buy Tesla stock – before the coming bull market drives the stock even higher.

