A Bullish Market Is Coming – 1 Amazing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock That You Can Buy With a Fistful of Hands and Hold Forever

Investors finally have reason to be happy in the wake of the huge market decline last year. S&P 500 It has surged more than 20% since last year’s bear market lows, although it is currently taking a breather before attempting its next leg higher. The index is only 12% down from its all-time high (at the time of this writing). When it exceeds that threshold – which is only a matter of time – it will mark the final benchmark needed to confirm the beginning of the next bull market.

Although recovery has begun, it has also been remarkably uneven. One example is digital advertising. Marketers have been slow to increase ad spending, still wary of a potential recession. Alphabet (GOOGL 1.26%) (GOOG 1.39%) – as the worldwide leader in digital advertising – was one of the hardest hit. However, there are signs that ad spending is recovering from its historic drought.

While that’s good news, there are plenty of other reasons to buy Alphabet stock before this bull market begins.

Search team success for Google

One of the biggest catalysts for the stock market rally this year has been the buzz around artificial intelligence (AI). Many experts are predicting significant productivity gains as a result of the rapid adoption of generic AI.

Whereas Microsoft While receiving the most attention for its AI developments, it’s important to note that Alphabet’s Google has a long and distinguished track record of deploying AI to improve the accuracy of its search engine. This strategy was clearly successful as the company controls a dominant 92% of the worldwide search market.

Google’s search expertise drives its success in the world of adtech, another area where it holds a leading position. According to data compiled by online industry publication Digiday, it receives approximately 30% of global online advertising spending. Rivals have long tried to chip away at Google’s grip on the market, but those efforts have so far proved unsuccessful.

Furthermore, Alphabet’s recent results suggest that the historic dry run may finally be over. In the third quarter, Google’s advertising revenue grew 9% year over year, its fastest pace in more than a year. The recovery is still ongoing, but once it starts again, Google will be the biggest beneficiary.

I’ve seen clouds from both sides now

While Google Cloud has long been the smallest of the big three cloud infrastructure providers, it has been defined by rapid growth. The segment took a hit in the third quarter, as growth slowed to 22% year over year, which CFO Ruth Porat attributed to “customer optimization efforts.” Although this may seem worrisome at first glance, CEO Sundar Pichai tried to put it in perspective, pointing out that “60% of the world’s thousand largest companies are Google Cloud customers.”

It’s also worth noting that hyperscale cloud providers, including Alphabet, have a captive audience – in the form of their cloud customers – to target their AI offerings to. This will no doubt continue as generative AI takes center stage, and Google Cloud is currently working to capitalize on that opportunity.

AI wildcard

There’s no denying the excitement surrounding recent advances in generative AI, which have helped lift the market this year. The reason for the rush to adopt these next generation algorithms is the promise of significant productivity gains. Generative AI can automate many simple tasks, freeing up employees for higher-level responsibilities and ultimately saving businesses money.

Alphabet is working hard to stake its claim. The company currently offers more than 100 AI models through its Vertex AI platform, which helps cloud customers “build, deploy, and scale AI-powered applications.” It also recently launched Duet AI, which was specifically designed to make Google Cloud users more productive. Additionally, Alphabet integrated AI into its cybersecurity, search, and online advertising offerings.

Perhaps the most exciting development is Project Gemini, the company’s suite of large language models (LLMs), which forms the basis of its generative AI ambitions. According to data released by semiconductor research company SemiAnalysis, preliminary tests have concluded that Gemini provides five times more computational horsepower than OpenAI’s GPT-4. If this estimate is even close to accurate, it could mark a huge win for the next generation of LLMs and for Alphabet.

While experts debate the ultimate value of this technology, its value is generally believed to be in the trillions of dollars. There is no doubt that those with the largest stores of data and the ability to deliver these advancements through the cloud are likely to benefit most from the AI ​​revolution. In fact, Needham analyst Laura Martin suggests that the opportunity generated by generative AI will help increase Alphabet’s market cap by as much as $3 trillion over the next few years, or a potential gain of about 89% compared to Tuesday’s closing price.

worth buying hand in hand

Given all this, Alphabet’s value proposition is hard to beat. In addition to its dominant position in global search and online advertising, its cloud infrastructure service – as the smallest of the Big Three – has benefited the most. It also has Waymo, its autonomous vehicle platform, and YouTube, the most used of all streaming services.

Yet, for all that opportunity, Alphabet stock is still remarkably cheap, selling at just 24 times earnings — in line with the S&P 500 — giving investors a pretty big bang for their buck.

So I would say investors should buy Alphabet stock out of hand and hold it forever.

Source: www.fool.com