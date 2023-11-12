A Bull Market May Be Coming: 2 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

For the past few months, Wall Street has been divided on whether the year 2023 will end with a bullish rally or a potential recession. However, popular opinion has leaned slightly in favor of the bullish camp, especially after preliminary data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis indicated that US real gross domestic product (real GDP, a measure of inflation-adjusted economic activity) grew at an annual rate of Is. Growth of 4.9% in the third quarter – the fastest growth in the last two years.

In any case, artificial intelligence (AI) remains the major investment theme of 2023. Since AI is becoming deeply embedded in our daily lives and is certainly not a fad trend, it is wise for investors to select stocks that are proven and already in place. Monetized technologies.

here’s why meta platform (Meta 2.56%) and Qualcomm (QCOM 3.42%) fits the bill and could prove to be an attractive investment in the long run.

1. Meta Platform

Shares of social media giant Meta Platforms have seen a whopping 162% rise so far in 2023 – a remarkable feat after a fairly turbulent performance in 2022. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “Year of Efficiency” initiative (focusing on aggressive cost cutting and reducing bureaucracy in 2023) has played a significant role in the company’s positive transformation.

Meta’s “Family of Apps” business segment, which includes social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads, remains a cash cow and generates a solid stream of advertising revenue. In the third quarter, the segment recorded advertising revenue of $33.6 billion, up 24% on a year-over-year basis. The business’s operating income margin was 51.9% in the third quarter, a strong improvement from the 34.3% margin in the same quarter last year.

Meta is leveraging recommendation AI technology to boost user engagement and monetization in its social media apps. These recommendation improvements led to a 7% increase in time spent on Facebook and a 6% increase on Instagram in the third quarter. The company is also using AI and machine learning-powered tools, called Meta Advantage, to help small businesses create impactful ads and enable advertisers to instantly understand the conversion potential of these ads.

Meta is now getting ready to focus on Business AI (leveraging AI capabilities in business messaging) in 2024. The company aims to reduce labor costs by installing business AI chatbots that can help customers with commerce and support activities. Apart from bringing in a new revenue stream, commercial messaging can also help Meta reduce its overdependence on digital advertising.

However, all is not well for the company. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, changed its name to reflect its interests beyond social media and advertising into other areas such as virtual and mixed-reality hardware and the metaverse. Although the company has invested billions of dollars in these businesses through its Reality Labs division, the business still remains a loss-making enterprise.

While this challenge cannot be ignored, Meta also has several advantages such as a broader customer base, ad-pricing power, better financial health, and strong AI initiatives. In this context, even if the long-term future of Reality Labs is surrounded by uncertainty, Meta can be considered an attractive option.

2. Qualcomm

Leading mobile chip giant Qualcomm reported mixed results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended September 24). Although the company beat consensus revenue and earnings estimates, revenue declined 24% year over year to $8.6 billion and adjusted net income declined 36% year over year to $2.3 billion.

However, things may soon turn for the better in fiscal 2024 – as evidenced by the company’s guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending Dec. 25). The company expects revenue to range between $9.1 billion and $9.9 billion, indicating a flat performance on a year-over-year basis. This is a significant improvement compared to the sharp revenue decline recorded by the company last year. The company is seeing early signs of stability in demand for 3G, 4G and 5G handsets globally, including in China, making it more likely to meet guidance.

Qualcomm is also focusing on developing AI-focused chips for smartphones and Windows 11 personal computers (PCs). The company is making major strides in the on-device generative AI market and has introduced the Snapdragon 8th Gen 3 Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and Snapdragon X Elite CPUs to run large language models (LLMs) natively on smartphones and PCs. As the first to release technology that supports LLM models based on billions of data parameters on local machines, Qualcomm has emerged as a leader in on-device generative AI technology for smartphones, PCs and automobiles.

Qualcomm’s excessive revenue dependence Apple There has been a sore point in its investment thesis. The problem worsened when it became clear that Apple was developing its own 5G chips – to such an extent that Qualcomm did not forecast any revenue from Apple in 2024. In this context, the recent renewal of the agreement between Qualcomm and Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G processors for smartphones launching in 2024, 2025 and 2026 could prove to be a solid positive for Qualcomm.

Therefore, against the backdrop of stable demand for consumer electronics, potential changes in the financial sector, dominance in on-device generator AI, and the renewal of the agreement with Apple, Qualcomm is now a smart AI pick.

Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Manali Bhade has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platform, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com