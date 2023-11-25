A bull market may be coming: 2 AI stocks that are screaming to buy right now

The Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% was received positively by the US stock market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI, a metric measuring inflation) rose 3.2% for the 12 months ending in October, which is less than the 3.7% increase seen for the 12 months ending in September. . As inflation cools, the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates also decreases.

As a result, many investors are now expecting an uptrend in the coming months. With artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront, investors can now profit significantly by buying some AI stocks.

here’s why super micro computer (SMCI-0.34%) and symbolic (SYM -4.51%) may prove to be a smart buy now.

super micro computer

A leading provider of high-end server and storage solutions, Super Microcomputers benefits from the growing demand for accelerated computing in AI tasks. The company serves more than 1,000 customers in 100 countries in areas such as cloud computing, edge computing, autonomous driving, 5G networks, AI servers and the Internet of Things.

Super Microcomputer’s focus on creating modular, low-cost, scalable, customizable, and energy-efficient server and storage solutions has proven to be a key differentiator in a market saturated with mass-produced servers. The “building block” architecture helps Supermicro design products faster and introduce them to the market faster.

Supermicro partners with major chip players like NVIDIA, Advanced Micro DevicesAnd intel To ensure early access to cutting-edge AI chips. However, the company faced GPU supply challenges in the last few quarters. CEO Charles Liang is confident in Nvidia’s ability to solve these issues.

In addition, BofA Global Research analyst Vivek Arya also points to Nvidia’s plan to launch new AI chips at a faster pace. The company is shortening the product cycle period of its new AI chips from two years to one year, according to an updated investor presentation.

As GPU supply eases, Supermicro plans to increase production at its US and Taiwan facilities (which currently have only 60% of its potential output capacity), which will help reduce costs. With production at the new low-cost Malaysia facility, Supermicro expects to see significant improvement in profit margins in the coming months.

Supermicro specializes in offering all-in-one server solutions (including servers, storage, networking, security, and management tools) that are easy to operate and power-efficient for customers. Therefore, the company is well-positioned to rapidly capture a share of the AI ​​infrastructure market estimated to be worth $309.4 billion by 2031.

Coupled with a reasonable price-to-sales ratio of 2.1, (especially when the company is expected to grow revenues from 40.4% to 54.5%), Supermicro now appears to be an attractive buy.

2. symbolic

A leading end-to-end warehouse and distribution center management player, Symbiotic uses robotics and AI-powered technology to help warehouses operate more efficiently. The technology is protected by over 350 issued patents and helps ensure near-perfect order fulfillment accuracy rates, high speeds of moving goods, high storage density and low inventory requirements for its customers.

Many high-profile customers such as retail, wholesale and food & beverage industries wal-mart, TargetC&S Wholesale Grocers, albertsons, combined natural foods, and Associated Food Stores have already adopted Symbiotic’s AI technology. In fact, Walmart has reached an agreement to reinstall the warehouse automation platform in 42 of its regional distribution centers. The company’s partnership with Walmart is particularly important in this scenario, as Walmart is the largest customer and has contributed about 87.3% of Symbiotic’s revenue in the first three quarters of FY23.

Symbiotic also partnered softbank To set up Greenbox joint venture, targeting the warehouse-as-a-service market (estimated to be worth $500 billion annually). As per the deal, Greenbox committed to order at least $7.5 billion of Symbiotic’s systems for six years starting from fiscal 2024. The deal also added $11 billion in incremental order backlog, bringing the company’s total order backlog to $23 billion at the end of the fiscal year. Third quarter (ending June 24, 2023).

Symbiotic is also demonstrating impressive financial strength. In the third quarter, the company’s revenue increased 77% year over year to $312 million. While a large portion of the company’s revenue came from system sales, recurring revenue also increased as more systems moved into the production stage. Symbiotic also expects sequential gross margin expansion and increased profitability in the future, as recurring revenue forms a large part of its revenue mix.

Symbiotic is also trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 2.2 – a very reasonable valuation for a company with year-on-year revenue growth of 84% in fiscal 2023 (ending September 30) and 56% in fiscal 2024. Expected to increase.

There is every reason to believe that Symbiotic could prove to be an attractive option for retail investors in the years to come.

Manali Bhade has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and Super Micro Computer and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com