A bull market is coming: 3 top stocks to buy before the end of the year

Last year, the three major indexes slipped into bearish territory, and since then, the question on everyone’s minds has been: When will the next bull market begin? That’s impossible to answer, even in a growing market, as we’ve learned this year. To officially declare a bull market from this point on, the index would have to reach a new high. And this has not happened yet.

So, how can we be sure that a bull market is coming? Because history shows us that tolerable environments always lead to such periods of expansion. it’s just a matter of time. And while we wait, we can prepare by buying stocks that typically perform excellently in strong market environments. So, as you prepare your portfolio for the new investing year, here are three top stocks to buy – to prepare yourself for victory in a potential bull market.

1. Go shopping

Even if you’ve never heard of it Shopify (Shop 0.92%), you probably interact with the company on a daily basis. That’s because Shopify helps many of your favorite e-commerce companies operate their online stores – providing a variety of services from building websites to tracking sales and managing inventory.

Shopify generates revenue partly through the services it offers to these customers – including payment processing fees. So, when customer revenue increases, it’s great news for Shopify. Recently, Shopify said that Black Friday-Cyber ​​Monday sales from its merchants reached a record high of more than $9 billion. It’s also important to note that according to Statista, Shopify is the e-commerce software market leader with 28% share.

The e-commerce giant has demonstrated a solid growth track record, and the most recent quarter gives us reason to believe that growth will continue. Revenue and gross profit grew by double digits, and the company was free cash flow positive for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Although Shopify is up nearly 100% this year, there’s still plenty of room for the stock to grow over the long term – and especially in a bull market.

2. Etsy

If you’re shopping for gifts these days, you may have made a mistake Etsy (ETSY 1.41%), seller of handmade goods. But one of the biggest Etsy deals may actually be Etsy stock.

here’s why. Firstly, the capital light structure of this company means that it will not have to make heavy investments to grow its business. For example, Etsy sellers run their own shops and take care of stocking and shipping their merchandise – so Etsy doesn’t have to invest in storage and transportation. This capital light structure makes it possible for Etsy to convert 90% of its adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow.

Second, Etsy has managed to bring customers back even in tough economic times. This year, habitual customers stabilized at 7 million, and active customers reached a record high of 92 million. Customer loyalty gives us reason to be confident about future revenues. I also like the fact that Etsy is profitable and has about $1.1 billion in cash.

Meanwhile, shares trade at 16 times forward earnings estimates, which seems pretty cheap for this solid e-commerce player.

3. Apple

Apple (AAPL 0.74%) ’s growth track record speaks for itself. The company has grown key financial metrics such as earnings and return on invested capital over time.

AAPL Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

This is thanks to top products like the iPhone and Apple Watch, but recently, another area has emerged. And those are services. Now that Apple has built such a large user base, it can maintain revenue flow by selling services to them. That’s exactly what the company is doing, and it could be Apple’s next big growth driver.

By services I mean anything from digital content to cloud storage. In the most recent quarter, services revenue reached a record high – and that momentum is likely to continue with more than 1 billion paid subscriptions.

Apple has the ability to perform in bear markets and bull markets because of its moat or competitive advantage. And Apple’s specialty is its brand strength, most buyers of Apple products are eagerly waiting for the next iPhone or Mac. But, clearly, in a strong market environment, Apple’s earnings and shares could actually rise, making it a top bull market buy.

Adria Cimino has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has posts on and recommends Apple, Etsy, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com