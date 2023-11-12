Warren Buffett is one of the most accomplished investors in American history. His value-oriented philosophy helped Berkshire Hathaway Build an equity securities (stocks) portfolio of $318 billion, of which about two-thirds is unrealized gains. That portfolio has outperformed S&P 500 An increase of about 14 percentage points over the last three years.

Given that track record of success, investors looking for opportunities may want to consider investing with Berkshire by purchasing shares snowflake (ice 2.59%) and master card (MA 1.65%). Both of these stocks look attractive at their current valuations, and now is a good time to invest money in the market. The S&P 500 is currently down 9% from its all-time high, but history says the next bull market depends on timing. This will happen sooner or later. This matters because the S&P 500 has returned an average of 186% during the last nine bull markets, and Snowflake and MasterCard could soar during the next one.

Let’s learn a little more about these two Warren Buffett stocks and why they could make great holdings over the long term.

1. Snowflake: Digital transformation is driving demand for data analytics tools

Snowflake looked sharp in the second quarter. Its customer base grew 25% to 8,537 and the average customer spent 42% more despite challenging economic conditions. In turn, revenue increased 37% year over year to $640 million and non-GAAP net income reached $81 million, up from $5 million in the prior year. Investors can expect similar momentum in the coming years.

Snowflake helps customers manage and understand big data. Its platform handles a range of workloads that would otherwise require a complex patchwork of point products, including data engineering (ingestion), data lake (storage), and data warehousing (analytics). Snowflake also supports secure data sharing. This lays the groundwork for a powerful network effect as its platform becomes progressively more valuable with each new data set.

The growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) could accelerate that pace. Data is critical for training machine learning models, and enterprises often augment their internal data with external data. Snowflake provides access to external data through its marketplace. To quote Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman, “Data sharing makes Snowflake uniquely positioned to enable AI workloads.”

Not surprisingly, Snowflake is becoming a core part of the cloud strategy for many enterprises. A recent survey from Morgan Stanley The vendors expected to capture the largest incremental share of IT spending over the next three years have been identified, and Snowflake ranks third Microsoft And Amazon, This means Snowflake outperformed every other cloud-based infrastructure and software vendor.

To that end, Morgan Stanley expects Snowflake’s revenue to grow 31% annually over the next five years. In that context, its current valuation of 21 times sales seems reasonable. Therefore this stock of Warren Buffett is worth buying today.

2. Mastercard: Digital transformation is driving the world towards electronic payments

Mastercard reported solid financial results in the second quarter amid resilient consumer spending. Revenue increased 14% to $6.5 billion due to double-digit growth in dollar volume and switched transactions, and non-GAAP net income increased 23% to $3.2 billion due to excellent cost control and share repurchases.

Mastercard is well-positioned to maintain that momentum over the long term given its sustainable economic position, which stems from brand authority, network effects and scale. The MasterCard brand is recognized and trusted by banks, merchants and consumers around the world. That ubiquity has enabled the company to build an acceptance network that is rivaled only by visa (v 1.49%).

The combination of brand authority and near-universal acceptance creates a powerful network effect, a virtuous cycle where each new cardholder makes Mastercard successively more attractive to merchants, and each new merchant makes Mastercard successively more valuable to consumers. makes. That network effect would be virtually inaccessible to any new competitor.

Furthermore, Mastercard is the third largest card payment network based on purchase transactions. This scale allows Mastercard to earn higher profit margins than smaller payments companies. American Express And paypal Because it can spread the cost over more transactions. This dynamic reinforces itself by enabling Mastercard to invest more heavily in growing its business.

Visa benefits from the exact same benefits discussed above, so readers may wonder: why not buy a Visa? To which I would respond: Why not buy both? However, if I were forced to choose one, I would choose Mastercard as it derives a large portion of its dollar volume from international markets. This is advantageous because (1) Europe is a hotspot for cross-border fees and (2) the digital payments industry is less mature in many international markets than in the US.

So what? MasterCard grows dollar volume more rapidly than Visa due to the dynamics discussed above, and this should translate into faster revenue growth in the future. But Visa currently trades at a High Price-to-sales multiplier, and that makes Mastercard a more attractive purchase. Buffett has stakes in both companies through Berkshire, he said.

Here’s the gist: Digital payments revenue is expected to grow 6.2% annually over the next five years, but MasterCard should easily outpace the industry given its strong presence in the market. In fact, morning Star Analyst Brett Horn expects MasterCard’s revenue to grow 12% annually over the next five years. This makes its current valuation of 15.2 times sales seems quite reasonable. Therefore this stock is worth buying.

