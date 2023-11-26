S&P 500 It is down just 5 percentage points from its record high, meaning the index is just 5 percentage points away from the start of a new bull market. This is an important range because the S&P 500 has returned an average of 169% during bull markets since 1957, and many stocks are sure to soar during the next rally.

Investors hoping to profit should put money into the markets today, and it doesn’t take much to get started. For example, both UiPath (path 0.22%) and Adyen (ADYE.Y 2.18% ) share prices are under $20, and more importantly, both stocks are compelling buys at their current valuations. here are the details.

1. UiPath

UiPath specializes in robotic process automation (RPA), a technology that can automate simple and repetitive tasks like transferring files or extracting data from a structured document. But its software is also equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that support more sophisticated automation, such as understanding and acting on data extracted from emails.

The UiPath Automation Platform allows businesses to (1) identify automation opportunities with task mining and process mining tools, (2) create software automation that addresses those tasks and processes, and (3) build on that Optimizes automation. UiPath is a recognized leader in many relevant software categories, including RPA, task mining, process mining, and intelligent document processing.

Despite the difficult economic backdrop, UiPath reported good financial results in the second quarter. Revenue increased 19% to $287 million, and non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income increased to $49 million from a loss of $11 million. Investors can expect similar momentum in the future as UiPath continues to tap into its $60 billion market with new AI products.

For example, Clipboard AI is a tool that intelligently copies and pastes data between documents, applications, and spreadsheets. Time recently praised it as one of the Best Inventions of 2023, and International Data Corp. praised the company in a recent report: “UiPath’s success and broad market leadership as an AI-powered automation platform position it for growth.” Puts us in a great position to achieve.” ,

with that in mind, Morgan Stanley UiPath is expected to grow revenue at a rate of 13% annually over the next decade. In that context, its current valuation of 8.8 times sales looks relatively cheap. This is why it is advisable to buy this growth stock right now without thinking.

2. Adyen

European fintech Adyen simplifies digital payments for merchants. Its full-stack platform consolidates payment processing and acquisition services for online, mobile and in-person transactions. In other words, Adyen handles everything from authorizing transactions with issuing banks to settling funds in merchant accounts, and it provides those services across physical and digital channels.

By consolidating the payments value chain, Adyen captures more comprehensive data than stand-alone payment processors or acquiring banks. It uses that information to improve authorization rates, prevent fraudulent transactions, and provide insights for merchants. The company also provides adjacent financial services to the markets, including the ability to create bank accounts, issue payment cards, and distribute funds in real time.

The Eden value proposition – seamless acceptance of digital payments across multiple sales channels without a patchwork of different processors and acquirers – has attracted a wide range of businesses. McDonald’s And Microsoft To Etsy And uber,

Eden reported worse-than-expected financial results in the first half. Revenue rose 21% to 739 million euros, missing consensus estimates (40% growth) by a wide margin. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also fell 10% to 320 million euros as headcount expansion squeezed margins. The stock fell nearly 40% after the report, but that appears to be a major overreaction.

Economic headwinds are temporary, and expanding the workforce supports future growth. Indeed, management is targeting revenue growth in the mid-20s to mid-30s over the medium term, and Morningstar analyst Niklas Kammer expects revenue growth of 16% over the next decade. Those forecasts make its current valuation of 5.8 times sales appear cheap, especially when the three-year average is 10 times sales. This is why this fintech stock is worth buying without hesitation for patient investors.

Trevor Jennewein has positions at Etsy and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions on and recommends Adyen, Etsy, Microsoft, Uber Technologies, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com