S&P 500 That’s just 4 percentage points from record highs – and bull market territory. This range is notable because the broad index has returned an average of 169% during the last dozen bull markets, and many stocks are sure to skyrocket during the next one.

Some people are already in tears. cloud flare (net 0.46%) and zscaler (ZS 2.43%) has quadrupled over the past four years, with shares rising 320% and 326% respectively. But the companies have a strong position in the market due to persistent tailwinds, and this could drive both stocks higher during the next bull market.

1. Cloudflare

Among the tailwinds driving Cloudflare is increasing demand for zero-trust security and developer tools, especially those related to artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers a wide range of cloud services that provide speed and security to business applications and infrastructure while eliminating the need for expensive on-premises hardware.

Cloudflare stands out in terms of performance and scale. It operates the fastest cloud networks on the market, and its technology powers about 20% of the Internet. This figure points to considerable data gains. With deep insight into performance and security issues across the web, Cloudflare can consistently route traffic and block threats more effectively.

Business appeared strong in the third quarter. Cloudflare’s customer base grew 17% to 182,000 and the average customer spent 16% more. In turn, revenue increased 32% to $336 million and the company achieved record operating profit for the fifth consecutive quarter.

This momentum should continue in future quarters. Independent research firms have recently recognized Cloudflare as a leader in zero trust network access (along with Zscaler and palo alto network) and edge development platforms, two product categories that account for most of its $146 billion market opportunity.

Based on this, management believes that AI will be a significant catalyst for its developer services business. According to CEO Matthew Prince, “Cloudflare is the most used cloud provider among leading AI start-ups.” “We are uniquely positioned to become a leader in AI inference.”

In this respect, Cloudflare is in sixth place LuckThe Future 50 list for 2023, a report that aims to identify the companies best positioned for long-term revenue growth. Shares currently trade at 21.3 times sales, which is a bargain compared to the three-year average of 39.1 times sales and is fairly valued in context. Patient investors comfortable with volatility should feel confident buying a small position in this cloud stock today.

2. Zscaler

The tailwinds driving Zscaler are the demand for zero trust networking and cloud workload security. The company’s Security Service Edge (SSE) platform modernizes corporate networks by handling traffic inspection and policy enforcement in the cloud rather than in private data centers. In doing so, Zscaler allows users to securely access private applications, cloud services, and the open Internet from any device or location, without the complexity of on-premises appliances.

Zscaler has distinguished itself through scale and superior threat protection. Notably, as the largest network security cloud, the company captures more than 500 trillion security signals per day that feed its AI models, each improving its ability to detect anomalies. CEO Jai Chaudhary says network effects result in better threat protection.

The company reported strong results in the fourth quarter of the financial year (ending July 31). Its customer base grew 14% to 7,700 and the average customer spent north of 20% more. In turn, revenue increased 43% to $455 million and non-GAAP net income increased 177% to $101 million. Investors have good reason to think this momentum will continue in future quarters.

Zscaler has barely tapped its $72 billion addressable market, but the company is well-positioned to capitalize on that opportunity given its zero trust network access and its strong position in SSE markets. In fact, Morgan Stanley says the company is gaining market share faster than any other SSE vendor. This is particularly notable for the research firm Gartner believes that 80% of enterprises will adopt SSE architecture by 2025, up from 20% in 2021.

To that end, Zscaler ranked 25th LuckThe Future 50 list is due for 2023, and Morgan Stanley expects revenue to grow 25% annually over the next five years. In that context, its current valuation of 16.5 times sales seems reasonable, and it’s a significant discount to the three-year average of 31.3 times sales. Patient investors who can handle some ups and downs should consider buying some shares of this cybersecurity stock today.

