S&P 500 It has bounced back from its bear market lows throughout the year. But the next bull market won’t officially begin until the index surpasses its previous record high, meaning it would have to climb 5% from its current level. This range is important because the S&P 500 has returned an average of 169% during bear markets since its inception in 1957.

Investors who want to benefit from that rally should buy the stock today, and paypal (PYPL -0.85%) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG 2.05%) are worth considering. Both stocks trade at discounted valuations compared to their historical averages, and some Wall Street analysts see substantial upside for shareholders.

here are the details.

1. PayPal: Leading Online Payment Processing Company

Morningstar’s Brett Horn has a 12-month price target on PayPal of $135 per share, which is 140% above its current price. The bullish case for the fintech company focuses on the growing prevalence of electronic payments across physical and digital sales channels, as well as the brand authority and market presence that PayPal has developed over the years.

Unlike most payment processors, PayPal operates a two-way network that provides financial services to merchants and consumers. This allows the company to collect data from both sides of a transaction, and PayPal uses that data advantage to improve authorization rates and reduce loss rates for merchants. In fact, management says it has the best authorization rates and lowest loss rates in the industry.

Furthermore, PayPal has built a lot of trust among consumers. A recent study from Nielsen It sees a 33% increase in conversion rates when PayPal is available at checkout, strengthening its value proposition for merchants. The result of those advantages is that PayPal dominates the online payment processing sector. According to Statista, it currently has a market share of 41%, almost double that of its nearest competitor.

PayPal reported solid financial results in the third quarter. Revenue increased 8% to $7.4 billion and non-GAAP net income increased 14% to $1.4 billion. Investors can expect similar momentum in the coming years. Retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow at 8% annually through 2030, and PayPal should at least match that pace given its strong presence in the market.

In fact, Morningstar’s Brett Horn estimates that PayPal’s sales will grow 11% annually over the next decade. This forecast seems reasonable, and it makes the current valuation of 2.1x sales look cheap, especially when the three-year average is 7.1x sales.

There is no guarantee that shareholders will get triple-digit returns next year. But patient Investors should feel comfortable buying a short position in PayPal stock today.

2. SolarEdge Technologies: Second largest solar inverter company

Analyst Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley SolarEdge has a price target of $176 per share, which is about 124% above its current price. The bullish case focuses on the increasing adoption of solar power systems as well as SolarEdge’s strong presence in the inverter sector and expansion opportunities in adjacent markets.

SolarEdge benefits from brand authority and scale. The company disrupted the solar industry with the invention of the Power Optimizer, a device that optimizes power output by allowing each solar module to function independently. One result of that innovation is that the SolarEdge brand carries weight among distributors and manufacturers, and that advantage has put the company at the forefront of the market.

Today, SolarEdge is the world’s second largest solar inverter company and the largest outside China, laying the foundation for stable growth in the years to come. But the company has also expanded into adjacent markets, including monitoring and energy management software, electric vehicle chargers and battery storage solutions for residential and commercial end users.

SolarEdge struggled in the third quarter as higher interest rates and excess channel inventory crushed demand, especially in Europe. Revenue fell 13% to $725 million and non-GAAP net income turned negative, with the company reporting a loss of $31 million. Management expects the inventory problem to persist for a few more quarters. But long-term investors still have reason to be optimistic, as SolarEdge has a number of headwinds behind it.

In particular, governments around the world are encouraging the adoption of solar energy. For example, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in the US last year. The legislation extends tax credits for residential solar installations through 2034, and it provides other incentives for residential and commercial projects. Additionally, Straits Research says solar inverter sales will grow at approximately 6% annually through 2030, while solar battery sales are projected to grow at approximately 16% annually during the same period.

On that note, Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Percoco expects SolarEdge’s revenue to grow 9% annually through 2035. This forecast makes its current valuation of 1.3 times sales look like a bargain, especially when the three-year average is 7.1 times sales. There’s no guarantee that shareholders will see triple-digit returns next year, but patient investors should feel comfortable buying a small position in this undervalued growth stock today.

Trevor Jennewein has positions in PayPal and SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a post on PayPal and recommends it. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies and recommends the following options: Short December 2023 puts at $67.50 on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com