One school of thought says that the next bull market will begin when S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) reached a new record high. By that standard, the benchmark index is about 10 percentage points away from bull market territory. This range is especially meaningful because the S&P 500 has returned an average of 285% during the last five bull markets.

In the meantime, investors should take a look cloud flare (net 13.86%) and elastic (ESTC 2.06%). Morningstar analysts expect sales to grow by 332% and 139%, respectively, over the next five years. Those forecasts could certainly translate into significant share-price appreciation.

Here are the details of these growth stocks.

1. Cloudflare

Cloudflare offers a wide range of cloud services that improve the performance and security of business-critical applications and infrastructure. The company has the fastest cloud networks and developer platforms on the market, and has become a major player in several cloud verticals, including zero-trust network access and edge development platforms.

Cloudflare values ​​its addressable market at $146 billion. Zero-trust security and developer services account for most of that total, and continued R&D is paying off in both areas. Notably, management reported a 250% increase in the number of applications on its worker development platform during the first half of the year, largely due to the influx of generative artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups.

To quote Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince:

According to our estimation, Cloudflare is the most used cloud provider among leading AI startups. In the second quarter alone, we shared ten major announcements and features to expand Cloudflare Workers as the premier development platform built for the age of AI. We believe we are uniquely positioned to become a leader in AI inference.

Cloudflare looked sharp in the third quarter. Its customer base grew 17% to 182,000, and the average customer spent 16% more. In turn, revenue increased 32% to $336 million and non-GAAP net income increased 189% to a record $55 million. Investors can expect similar momentum in the future as the company capitalizes on opportunities in developer services and zero-trust security.

Looking ahead, management is targeting a revenue run rate of $5 billion by the third quarter of 2027, which would imply growth of 39% annually over the next four years. Similarly, Morningstar analysts expect Cloudflare’s revenue to grow 34% annually over the next five years, which means sales will increase 332% during that period.

Both forecasts make the current valuation of 16.5 times sales reasonable, especially when the three-year average is 40.2 times sales. Risk-tolerant investors should feel comfortable buying a small position in this growth stock today.

2. elastic

Elastic is a data analytics company that offers three prebuilt applications: Search, Overview, and Security. Those products are powered by the Elastic Stack, a platform that can ingest and index machine-generated data, then use AI to analyze the information and derive insights. Developers can create custom applications with the Elastic Stack, or businesses can deploy three prebuilt applications.

According to DB-Engines, Elastic has long been the most popular workplace search engine, surpassing its nearest competitor, splunk, by a wide margin. That strong market presence is a good fit for a land-and-expand strategy. In other words, Elastic is theoretically well-positioned to win customers with its search software, then cross-sell its observability and security products to those customers.

Turning to the financials, Elastic reported reasonable results in the first quarter of FY2024 (ended July 31). Revenue increased 17% to $294 million and non-GAAP net income improved to $25 million, up from a loss of $14 million the previous year. But investors should be a little concerned about slowing subscriber growth and declining retention rates.

Elastic grew its customer count 6% in the first quarter (compared with 21% last year) and the average customer spent 13% more (compared with 30% more last year). The decline in those metrics may be entirely related to the challenging economic backdrop, but it may also reflect competitive pressure from companies such as cybersecurity vendors. CrowdStrike And observability sellers love datadog,

Morningstar analysts expect Elastic’s revenue to grow 19% annually over the next five years, which means sales will increase 139% during that time period. This forecast makes its current valuation of 6.2 times sales reasonable. But I would personally wait for evidence that Elastic can accelerate customer growth again before buying this stock.

Trevor Jennewein holds positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has posts on and recommends Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Datadog, Elastic, and Splunk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com