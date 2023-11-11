A bull market is coming: 2 Cathie Wood stocks that could skyrocket

We don’t know exactly when the next bull market will come, but there is reason to be optimistic that it is coming. Like the bear market that started last year, there is always change in the timing of market developments. And we’ve already seen a rally in the markets and some growth stocks this year.

Superstar investor Cathie Wood is well-prepared for the next bull market because she backs innovative companies that typically excel in this type of environment. of wood Ark Innovation ETF It has outperformed the broader market so far this year, but she could see her flagship fund actually lead in a bull market as investors favor high-growth companies. Let’s look at two Wood favorites who could skyrocket.

1. Tesla

Tesla (TSLA +2.22%) Wood has the third-largest stake, and the top investor has spoken at length about the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s long-term potential. Yes, the company’s growth slowed down in the recent quarter amid headwinds like weak economy, increase in company’s investments and negative impact of foreign currencies on earnings.

But these problems are temporary, and Tesla’s long-term story remains promising. It is important to consider what the EV giant has achieved so far and then consider its prospects.

Tesla is focused on profitability per vehicle and is working to make that a long-term reality this year. The company is reducing costs, increasing investment in areas like artificial intelligence and generally working to improve production efficiency.

This is impacting earnings in the near term (for example, net income declined in the quarter), but the efforts should pay off over time. Meanwhile, the company reported double-digit gains in energy generation and storage revenue as well as service revenue in the quarter.

Importantly, Tesla’s cash position has grown by double digits to more than $26 billion, providing a solid balance sheet to support growth and maintain its leadership in the EV market.

The company has many ambitions, including the release of the Cybertruck this year and ongoing work on self-driving technology. And its efforts on cost and efficiency are likely to help it move toward those goals while delivering earnings growth – something the fast-growing market will love.

2. Teladoc Health

shares of Teladoc Health (TDOC 1.85%) has struggled over the past few years as investors remain concerned about the telemedicine company’s lack of profitability to date. But Teladoc has taken some big steps since the beginning of the year to focus on reaching profitability, and those efforts are beginning to bear fruit.

The telemedicine player cut jobs and office locations, improved efficiency, and worked to balance revenue growth with the pursuit of profit. Teladoc offers integrated care memberships through employers and organizations, and it operates a mental health service, BetterHelp, marketed directly to potential patients.

In the most recent quarter, earnings met or exceeded management forecasts, benefiting from long-term care programs. This is a major growth area because nearly half of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease.

Teladoc has also made progress because of its commitment to a “whole person” approach, providing primary care, specialist and mental-health care to members. And the company gained 4 million members from rivals in the quarter, a sign that the competitive landscape isn’t too unfavorable.

The company also announced a new effort – an operational review of its business – to ensure the quality of its services portfolio and correct its cost structure. Teladoc hopes this will help it on its path to profitability and result in a boost to its struggling share price.

Teladoc’s shares may not rise overnight. But once they take off, they could skyrocket due to the efforts I’ve outlined here, as well as the company’s leadership in this high-growth market. That’s why this is an excellent Cathie Wood stock to buy now and hold for the long term.

Adria Cimino holds positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com