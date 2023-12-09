Are you ready for the next bull market? Conversely, the best time to buy a stock is before it goes up. Global-e Online (GLBE -0.87% ) is a stock worth considering right now. It has all the makings of a top growth company, and its shares are up 77% already this year. But it could go even higher in 2024, and there is a huge long-term opportunity. Let’s see why.

Simple solution, wide benefits

Global-e operates a cross-border solutions platform for e-commerce retailers. It makes it easier for retailers large and small to offer global shopping, expand their markets, and generate more revenue. It has a long list of high-profile customers who have seen incredible engagement after joining the platform, resulting in higher sales.

It cites a number of testimonials, such as a representative from British luxury chain Harvey Nichols saying that working with Global-E has “drastically increased our international conversion rates.” lvhmOwned brand Marc Jacobs demonstrated a 77% increase in international e-commerce sales within three months of partnering with Global-e, and Sigma Sports’ international revenue increased 192% after joining the platform.

The company also offers insights as part of its package. For example, it found that 92% of Canadian shoppers prefer to pay customs fees ahead of time, and 77% of customers in China prefer local checkout. It has a wealth of data from its many customers demonstrating the benefits of offering all these options, where different populations have different needs and habits. These insights help clients design the right cross-border solutions for their global customers.

path to profitability

Global-E is a typical young, high-growth stock, with expected high growth and no profits. Even though its customers continue to use the platform, their own sales have been hit by inflation, and this impacts Global-e. Since it works with many high-end retailers as opposed to discounters, its customers are particularly affected as shoppers cut back on extra spending.

Revenue grew 27% year over year in the third quarter of 2023, slower than the previous period. However, at the same time, profitability is improving. Like other business-to-business companies, it is more focused on making profits while growth slows, and this puts it in a position to reach profitability on a larger scale.

Global-E has no long-term debt, and margins are expanding as revenue growth continues to outpace expense growth. Adjusted gross profit increased 36% from last year, while adjusted gross margin increased from 41.5% to 44.4%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 16.5% in the third quarter, compared with 11.9% last year. Net loss increased from $65 million to $35 million.

wide open opportunity

Global-E continues to add new clients, with the recent additions of Tory Burch and Ted Baker. LVMH is a strong partner that continues to add more brands and markets such as fashion houses Repossi, Emilio Pucci and Patou in the third quarter.

One of the most exciting partnerships Shopify, which is an investor in Global-E and offers its services to millions of traders. Shopify unveiled its global e-commerce package, Shopify Markets Pro, for US customers in September as a white-label platform using GlobalMarkets’ technology. As part of its investment in Global-E, Shopify has exercisable warrants that Global-E amortizes and includes in expenses. That’s $117 million in 2023 and 2024, with the remaining $34 million in 2025. This counts against Global-E’s profitability in the near term.

Global-E has also recently partnered wix.com Providing packages to your e-commerce customers.

The Next Great E-Commerce Stock

Global-E is smaller still, with $524 million in 12-month revenue. Management sees the consumer comeback and the rollout of Shopify Markets Pro as growth drivers in the coming months and expects growth to accelerate.

Global-E stock isn’t cheap. It trades at a premium valuation of 11 times trailing 12-month sales, but that is well below its three-year average of 19.

The stock trades at a high valuation because its Global-E business base is so strong, and investors expect so much more. Can it deliver? If there is a bull market in 2024, Global-E could skyrocket.

Jennifer Sabil holds positions at Global-E Online. The Motley Fool has posts on and recommends Global-e Online, Shopify, and Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com