A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Stock That Could Rise 78% in 2024, According to Wall Street

Is a bull market coming? As we approach the end of the year, the market has definitely made progress. It’s worth remembering that a bear market is always followed by a bull market – and as that period approaches, it’s a good time to buy undervalued stocks. Stocks with good fundamentals at low valuations are likely to soar in a bull market, and identifying them now gives you the opportunity to buy before they make their best profits.

Wall Street is identifying the coffee chain dutch brothers (BROS 0.40%) as an excellent candidate for a comeback in 2024. Should you follow its lead?

A Different Kind of Coffee House

starbucks It may have an unbeatable position as the largest coffee shop chain in the world, but given its cookie-cutter model, there is an opportunity for a new coffee chain to offer a different experience and capture market share.

Enter the Dutch Brothers. Not everyone wants the same type of coffee, and Dutch Bros. has a unique culture with a distinct model that resonates with millions of fans. As of the end of the third quarter, Dutch Bros. operated 794 stores, of which 510 are company-operated and 284 are franchised.

Dutch Brothers envisions opening 4,000 stores, giving it plenty of runway, over the next few years. It opens about 150 new stores every year, and these new stores add a lot to the total revenue, which is why Dutch Bros. has been able to generate high growth every quarter. Revenue in the third quarter increased 33% compared to last year.

However, the flip side is that same-store sales (comps) have not been that good. They are projected to grow by only 4% in Q3 2023, which is a low number for a young company. Management says this is at least partly a result of its strong strategy, where it opens multiple stores in one location to increase brand awareness. This results in higher revenue overall but less growth per store in the short term.

It also results in people spending less on extras like premium coffee at a time when inflation makes every penny count. This is an external headwind, and may already be beginning to wane as inflation eases. Comp sales growth of 4% is an improvement over last year, when it was 1.7%, and 3.8% in the previous quarter. But this is a far cry from pre-high inflation metrics of around 10%.

pressure is decreasing and speed is increasing

The inflation trend in 2024 will be a big determinant on Dutch Bros’ performance. The coffee chain has been raising prices to combat the effects of inflation, and that led to an improvement in profits in the third quarter, thanks in large part to an increase in contribution margin, which rose to 31% from 26% last year. this year. This also contributed to growth in revenues and especially same-store sales.

Dutch Brothers recently appointed an outsider to take over as CEO, replacing founder-CEO Joth Ricci, who is stepping down. This is the right move as the company has grown from a small chain of coffee shops to a real player in the industry. A lot of troubles are brewing right now as the company figures out how to increase profitability in an inflationary environment. New management creates some additional instability, but choosing an experienced executive to lead the next phase of growth is certainly the right move.

How high can Dutch Brothers stock go?

Dutch Bros stock is lagging the recent S&P 500 rally and is down 4% in 2023. At this price, it trades at 1.7 times trailing-12-month sales, which is cheap for a stock with double-digit revenues. Development.

But Wall Street sees a great year ahead for stocks. The average consensus of Wall Street analysts is for a 20% upside over the next 12 to 18 months, and the highest target price is 78% higher than today.

Risk-tolerant investors may be interested in taking a short position following Wall Street’s lead. If we enter a new bullish market, investors are likely to become more bullish on growth stocks, and Dutch Bros stock could surge significantly. However, most investors should take a wait-and-see approach for now.

Jennifer Sabil has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions at Starbucks and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com