A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Monster Growth Stock Is Up 375% in 5 Years, Buy Now and Hold Forever

S&P 500 The last five bull markets returned an average of 285%, and the next one is approaching. The index is just five percentage points away from record highs, the most conservative indicator of a new bull market.

Investors hoping for profits should buy stocks today, and Shopify (Shop 1.43%) is worth considering. The e-commerce software company has seen its share price rise 375% over the past five years, and the stock could rise much higher in the next bull market.

Shopify has a strong presence in retail e-commerce

research company Gartner Shopify was recently ranked as the leader in digital commerce software, citing greater efficiency of execution than any other vendor. In fact, the company has become a cornerstone of the retail industry. Shopify merchants accounted for more than 10% of online retail sales in the US last year, making it the second-largest domestic e-commerce company. Amazon,

This prolific market presence is a result of its strong product offering. Shopify offers software that enables merchants to manage their business across physical and digital sales channels, and it offers adjacent services that address everything from payments and logistics to expense management and taxes. Its platform also has thousands of third-party integrations that further extend its functionality.

Shopify reported impressive financial results in the third quarter. Revenue increased 25% to $1.7 billion due to strong sales growth in subscription software and adjacent merchant services. Shopify also returned to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profitability. Its net income rose to $718 million from a loss of $159 million the previous year. Investors have good reason to expect similar momentum in the future.

Looking ahead, retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow 8% annually to reach $8 trillion by 2030. Shopify will undoubtedly benefit from that tailwind. However, the company also has major growth potential in wholesale e-commerce, as well as untapped monetization opportunities with artificial intelligence (AI) products that investors may be overlooking.

Shopify has a huge opportunity for growth in wholesale e-commerce

Shopify Plus is a commerce platform for large enterprises. According to research company G2, it is the most popular omnichannel commerce software product on the market. Plus merchants get access to exclusive tools and features, including more detailed organizational settings, customizable checkout options, and sophisticated applications for data analytics, marketing, workflow automation, and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce.

The recent inclusion of B2B capabilities is particularly noteworthy as it integrates wholesale and retail functionality onto a common platform. This makes Shopify a more compelling option for businesses of all sizes, but it should be especially useful in onboarding more enterprise-level merchants.

Additionally, B2B capabilities allow Shopify to tap a market nearly four times larger than retail e-commerce. Straits Research expects wholesale e-commerce sales to grow 19% annually to reach $36 trillion by 2031.

Shopify has untapped growth opportunities in artificial intelligence

Shopify introduced Shopify Plus marketing software for merchants in May 2022. The product, called Shopify Audiences, uses machine learning algorithms powered by shopper data collected on the platform to compile a list of potential customers.

Those lists can be exported and used to target ad campaigns on a variety of platforms, including Google Search and YouTube Alphabetvia facebook and instagram meta platformby snapchat snap, and TikTok. Shopify Audiences is currently free, but the company will almost certainly monetize the product at some point in the future.

The same logic applies to Shopify Magic, a suite of free AI features recently available on the Shopify platform. Magisk uses a natural language interface to help merchants automate a range of commerce workflows, everything from redesigning storefronts and creating discounts to writing product descriptions and running sales reports.

When (and if) Shopify decides to monetize its AI software products, the company will take advantage of the market forecast to grow at 23% annually to reach $1.1 trillion by 2032.

Shopify stock trades at a cheap valuation by historical standards

Shopify should benefit from the growing prevalence of retail e-commerce, but the company also has growth potential in wholesale e-commerce and untapped monetization opportunities with its AI products.

With this in mind, Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff believes Shopify can grow revenue at a rate of 23% annually over the next five years. This forecast makes the current valuation of 14.2x sales reasonable, especially when the three-year average is 25x sales. Therefore, investors should buy some shares of this great growth stock today itself.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Trevor Jennewein has positions at Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions at and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platform, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

