A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock That Can Be Bought Handful and Hold Forever

The bear market challenges of 2022 are beginning to fade as Wall Street looks to the future – and with good reason. S&P 500 It’s already up 27% from its bear market lows and just 5% down from a new all-time high. Once the index exceeds that benchmark, it will be the final measure signaling the arrival of the next bull market, putting any doubts to rest.

Additionally, there is a strong argument that artificial intelligence (AI) is at least partly responsible for this year’s market swings. As a result, investors are leaving no stone unturned to find stocks best positioned to benefit from the advent of AI. such an incredible stock Microsoft (MSFT -0.11%). Despite a 55% gain so far this year, there is evidence that suggests the company’s best days are yet to come.

elephant in the room

Before we talk about the broad opportunity represented by AI, it’s important to address the elephant in the room – Microsoft’s struggling personal computer segment, which has historically generated about one-third of the company’s revenue.

Macroeconomic headwinds prompted many users, especially in conditions of high inflation, to hold on to their existing computers a little longer. This reduced purchasing power and affected consumer spending. In fact, in 2022, PC shipments will fall to their lowest level since 2008, according to market intelligence provider IDC. But finally the green shoots of growth are beginning to appear.

According to IDC, PC shipments are expected to finally increase by 4% year over year in 2024. Additionally, IDC believes the commercial PC market is on the verge of a refresh cycle, driven by the introduction of stronger processors, the end of support for Windows 10, and the growing acceptance of generative AI.

During the first quarter of Microsoft’s fiscal year 2024 (ending September 30), revenue from the more personal computing segment rose to $13.7 billion, up 3% year over year, its first quarter in more than a year. Shows growth. This suggests that the PC market’s long-awaited recovery has finally begun, removing the hurdle of Microsoft’s results, which could ultimately push the stock even higher.

AI tools are the next big growth opportunity for Microsoft

Microsoft helped kick off the rapid race to AI adoption with its $13 billion investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Yet it was the beginning of several strategic moves that helped Microsoft move to the forefront of this growing movement. The company rapidly incorporated AI capabilities into a broad cross-section of its most popular products and services, and we’re only beginning to see the results.

The poster child of these efforts is Microsoft Copilot, an AI-fueled assistant designed to increase productivity when using almost any of the company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. CEO Satya Nadella revealed that “40% Luck 100 are using Copilot as part of our Early Access program.”

These AI tools could represent Microsoft’s next big growth driver. Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes AI could boost Microsoft’s revenues by “$25 billion or more in software sales alone.” Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Mattern is even more optimistic, suggesting that Microsoft’s AI offering could result in $100 billion of incremental revenue by 2027.

CFO Amy Hood added fuel to the fire when she said, “The next generation AI business will be the fastest-growing $10 billion business in our history.” It’s early days for such an opportunity, which may take years to materialize, but it’s clear that Microsoft is currently a serious contender when it comes to AI.

It’s official: Azure is stealing cloud share

Microsoft Azure has been the second banana for a long time Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the No. 2 cloud infrastructure provider. Still, if recent developments are any indication, a change of regime may soon take place.

When Microsoft reported its first-quarter results last month, one of the most notable developments was that Azure stole cloud share from both of its cloud rivals, which was evident from a cursory review of the results. Azure cloud revenue up 29% year over year, surpassing AWS Alphabetof Google Cloud, which grew 12% and 22%, respectively.

If this trend continues, Azure may soon oust AWS from the top spot. In the second quarter, Azure captured 26% of the cloud infrastructure market, trailing AWS with 30%, according to research firm Canalys. Although Q3 market share numbers have not been finalized, what we will to do Know that Microsoft continues to close the gap with industry leader Amazon.

Perhaps it was a line from Microsoft’s earnings conference call, when Nadella said that Azure’s 29% year-over-year growth included “about 3 points from AI services.” This shows that Microsoft is already taking advantage of the AI ​​opportunity to grow its cloud presence – and there are likely more opportunities to come.

hand over fist

All this together shows that Microsoft investors are getting plenty of bang for their buck despite the stock’s impressive performance so far this year. The company is offering continued growth from its SaaS business, the expected recovery of its more personal computing segment, and ongoing growth in its cloud computing business – driven by strong demand for AI services.

Despite all the company’s troubles, Microsoft’s stock is still priced fairly, at 33 times forward earnings and 10 times next year’s sales. Although this is a slight premium to the valuation received by the overall market, I would consider it a bargain when viewed in light of Microsoft’s growing growth prospects.

All this is a long way of saying, I believe investors should buy Microsoft stock fist-full and hold it forever.

