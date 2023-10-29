After the historic recession of 2022, investors finally have reason to celebrate. S&P 500 The stock is up more than 20% from last year’s bear market bottom, although it is currently gathering momentum ahead of its next leg up. The index is only 13% down from its all-time high (at the time of this writing). When it finally crosses that watermark – which is only a matter of time – it will be proof positive of the beginning of the next bull market.

The stagnant economic picture presents challenges, especially for consumer-facing businesses. One example is online retail, as hesitant buyers wait for more clarity about the future. e-commerce leader Amazon (AMZN 6.83%) is still feeling the impact, as the stock is still down 35% from its highs and down 24% over the past three years.

This represents an attractive opportunity for savvy investors. The recovery in consumer spending, the huge opportunities provided by AI, and the extremely cheap stock price suggest investors should buy the stock ahead of the coming bull market pressure.

Is Amazon late to the AI ​​race?

The emergence of generic AI this year took many people by surprise. These next-generation algorithms have the potential to increase productivity by drafting and summarizing emails, finding and summarizing content, mining data, and even writing code. many Other use cases. Because of this vast potential, companies are scrambling to determine how to best benefit from this next-generation technology.

Microsoft ChatGate was one of the first to publicly stake a claim in this area, with a $13 billion investment in creator OpenAI. The company was quick to integrate AI tools into its most popular products and services, a strategy that appears to be succeeding. Alphabet It also moved quickly to develop its own large language models, which form the foundation of generative AI.

While its cloud rivals grabbed the headlines, Amazon was working quietly behind the scenes, content to be considered somehow “late” in the AI ​​race. A quick look under the hood shows that assumption is wrong.

At the forefront of AI adoption

A quick look at Amazon’s history shows that the company has been developing and integrating AI into its e-commerce operations for years. Examples include purchasing recommendations to shoppers, inventory control at its distribution centers and warehouses, autonomous robots that help with packing and shipping orders, and even automated systems that help delivery drivers Plans routes.

Of course, the elephant in the room is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has long provided access to AI tools and services for its cloud infrastructure customers.

Another example of something hiding in plain sight is Alexa, Amazon’s voice-controlled virtual assistant that lives in its Echo smart speakers, viewers, and other devices. Despite the emergence of many competitors in the last decade, the company still controls the space it used to lead in – with 28% of the market. The company recently revealed that Alexa is embedded in “more than 100 million devices,” including Amazon’s namesake products and those from third-party manufacturers.

Additionally, the same algorithms that recommend products on its website also offer options for Amazon Music listeners and Amazon Prime viewers.

So, the notion that Amazon is somehow “lagging behind in AI” is ridiculous at first glance.

what is amazon doing now

Just because Amazon isn’t chasing headlines doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any plans for generative AI.

Reports suggest that the company is planning a major overhaul of the search feature for its e-commerce site, with the addition of a generative AI to surface more relevant responses and support product comparisons and recommendations from “experts.” The component has been included.

Amazon is harnessing generative AI capabilities that will allow sellers to generate product descriptions and summarize and match product reviews. The company is also developing a tool that will root out fake customer reviews while surfacing and promoting the genuine article.

Finally, the company recently announced the general availability of Amazon Bedrock, a service that helps AWS customers choose between building their own generic AI applications or using existing AI models, including They have the ability to integrate their proprietary data while protecting data privacy and security. ,

a screaming purchase

In addition to the ongoing recovery and growing profitability of its online retail, Amazon’s position as a leader in cloud infrastructure services provides a captive audience for its generative AI offerings.

While Amazon is up 44% so far this year (at the time of this writing), the above catalysts could push the stock even higher. Yet, despite the opportunities being abundant, it is still remarkably cheap, selling at just 2x the price. This is extremely cheap for a company that is a leader in not one but two industries – e-commerce. And Cloud infrastructure services.

Given the improving economic environment, the opportunities provided by AI, and the extremely cheap stock price, investors should grab Amazon stock before the new bull market leaves them in the dust.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Vena has held positions at Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com