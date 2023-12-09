There is a debate going on these days on Wall Street. One side says that S&P 500 is already poised for the next bull market, down just 5% from all-time highs, while others insist the recovery will be swift and can Ultimately, it will derail due to adverse economic conditions.

Whatever the truth, most agree that the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has had a profound impact on the technological landscape. Companies large and small are struggling to profit from recent advances that have the potential to significantly improve productivity.

There’s rarely consensus on anything on Wall Street, but most market watchers agree that one company is best positioned to reap the rewards of rapid AI adoption: NVIDIA (NVDA 1.95%). Even though the stock is up nearly 220% so far in 2023, there are plenty of reasons to believe that Nvidia has a long and lucrative road ahead.

AI and much more

It’s important to take a step back to see that the AI ​​is Nvidia’s latest opportunity, it is far from the only opportunity. The company initially developed graphics processing units (GPUs) to solve the problem of boxy images in video games and soon dominated the field.

However, Nvidia soon discovered that parallel processing – running multiple complex mathematical calculations simultaneously – could also be applied to other emerging technologies. The company increasingly worked toward combining hardware and software stacks for other computationally demanding applications, including the data center, cloud computing, high-performance computing, and of course AI. This ability to adapt to new use cases is evident in Nvidia’s stock performance, which has increased 11,380% over the past decade.

You only need to review Nvidia’s recent results to understand the magnitude of the current opportunity. For Nvidia’s third quarter fiscal 2024 (ending October 29), the company delivered record Revenue soared 206% to $18.1 billion, while its earnings per share jumped 1,274% to $3.71. While the magnitude of the increase is partly a result of comparisons made during last year’s market downturn, it helps demonstrate how adept Nvidia has been at addressing the opportunity at hand.

The biggest contributor to the results was Nvidia’s data center segment – ​​which includes processors used for artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data centers – which generated record revenue that grew 279% to $14.5 billion.

Management expects Nvidia’s growth momentum to continue. Management is guiding for the fourth quarter of the upcoming fiscal year record Revenue of $20 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, which would represent growth of 230% year over year. Nvidia was clear that the strong and growing demand for AI was driving the company’s strong growth.

No one knows for sure how big the AI ​​market will ultimately be, but even the most conservative estimates are staggering. Generative AI alone could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%, reaching $1.3 trillion by 2032, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

By providing the technology that underpins AI, Nvidia has sealed its future.

Nvidia’s future looks bright

While AI is certainly the current driver of Nvidia’s growth, there are certainly others as well.

Despite increasing competition, Nvidia remains the undisputed leader in the discrete desktop GPU market with an 80% share, according to data compiled by John Peddie Research (courtesy of Tom’s Hardware).

By all accounts, the gaming market for GPUs is expected to continue to grow, growing from $2.7 billion in 2023 to $11.7 billion by 2028, a CAGR of 34%, according to market research provider Mordor Intelligence. Recovering from last year’s slump will undoubtedly be a boost for Nvidia.

Another trend driving Nvidia’s growth is digital transformation, as more companies move workloads to the cloud, which requires additional investment in data centers. According to CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino, Nvidia controls 95% of the data center market. According to Prescient and Strategic Intelligence Market Research, the market opportunity is expected to grow from $263 billion in 2022 to $603 billion by 2030, a CAGR of 11%. This suggests that Nvidia is well positioned to prosper from this secular tailwind.

Coming back to AI, Nvidia was already the clear leader in solutions for machine learning – the area of ​​AI that deals with self-learning algorithms. According to data provided by New Street Research, Nvidia controls an estimated 95% of the market.

This combination of opportunities and market dominance shows that Nvidia has a long and potentially prosperous road ahead.

the fine print

I would be remiss if I didn’t address the 800-pound gorilla in the room. The rise in Nvidia’s share price this year has led to a proportionate increase in its valuation. The stock is currently selling at 45 times forward earnings and 6 times next year’s sales. Although those metrics may seem outrageous at first, they must be viewed in context.

Nvidia reports record-breaking triple-digit revenue for two consecutive quarters And Income is expected to increase by another third. Performance of this magnitude is certainly worthy of a premium valuation, but in the end, investors will have to decide what multiple they are comfortable with. The stock has already retreated 10% from its recent high (at the time of this writing), providing a cheap entry point for astute investors.

The demand for AI will likely continue from here. When combined with Nvidia’s other opportunities in the gaming and data center markets, I’d argue the stock is worth the premium – but it won’t be for everyone.

Source: www.fool.com