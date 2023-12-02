A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock

with nasdaq composite With the index up 36% in 2023 (as of November 28), bullish sentiment appears to have taken over Wall Street. However, some growth tech stocks have performed even better.

take a look at Shopify (Shop 1.43%). The e-commerce infrastructure services provider has seen its shares rise 112% this year. That gain has been underpinned by strong fundamental performance.

While the Nasdaq may be in bull market territory, Shopify is performing even better. Here are three reasons investors might want to buy the stock now.

more than expected

Shopify impressed Wall Street with its third-quarter financial results. The stock has climbed 24% since its release.

The company reported gross trading volume and revenue growth of 22% and 25%, respectively, compared to a year ago, beating analysts’ consensus expectations.

It wasn’t all just about the top line. Shopify reported operating income of $122 million in the quarter, compared to an operating loss of $346 million in Q3 2022. Expenses were down in all major categories, including sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative.

The company laid off 20% of its employees earlier this year and focused more on operational efficiency. Now the benefits have started to accrue.

For the current quarter, management expects revenue to grow one percent in the high teens.

“As we look forward to the busiest shopping season of the year, we are confident that our integrated commerce platform will give our merchants the tools they need to take advantage of every opportunity and achieve greater success,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. Together it empowers.”

Shopify is certainly benefiting from strong momentum, which investors can appreciate.

Mission-Critical Partners

Shopify’s platform and services allow merchants to quickly and seamlessly set up online shops and start generating revenue. Its service offerings include payment processing, invoicing, marketing, shipping and branding. Customers also have access to an app store with offerings from third-party developers. Additionally, there are AI features to help traders with various tasks.

It’s easy to see how the company has become a mission-critical service provider to its more than 2 million customers. Without Shopify and its integrated solutions, these merchants would likely have to cobble together services from different providers.

From Shopify’s perspective, this means that its competitive position benefits from switching costs. Traders will think twice before leaving it to a competitor and risking disruption to their operations. This gives Shopify an economic moat.

below average rating

Despite the stock’s impressive growth in 2023, shares are trading well below their average historical valuation. Since it went public, Shopify’s price-to-sales (P/S) multiple has averaged 22.8. Right now, the stock trades at a P/S ratio of 14.3. This may encourage some investors to consider buying shares.

But to be clear, while its current valuation is below its historical average, investors need to consider the context. In 2020, due to increased market enthusiasm, Shopify was trading at a P/S ratio of over 60. It’s probably safe to bet that this won’t happen again. Of course, current valuations should be well below the average that this high mark helped raise.

Investors should buy this stock only if they are confident that the business can continue its rapid growth in the coming decade. Otherwise, that assessment may prove unfavourable.

On a positive note, Shopify has continued to post excellent profits in the current macroeconomic environment, which should give investors confidence. Once things start getting better, business growth may start picking up.

Neil Patel and his clients have no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a post on Shopify and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com