A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Etsy Stock

It cannot be denied that the recent economic downturn has been a bit of a problem for the e-commerce organization Etsy (ETSY 8.22%). Although revenue increased 7% year over year during the third quarter, its gross merchandise volume grew only 1%. And if it weren’t for favorable exchange rates, handicrafts platform sales would have been essentially flat.

While the quarterly results end a small streak of declining figures, CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged, “We are undoubtedly operating in a challenging environment for consumer spending on discretionary items.”

Still, the economy is looking increasingly healthy. US Commerce Department data indicates the country’s gross domestic product grew an unexpected 5.2% in the third quarter, pushing corporate profits up 4.3%. Inflation is also declining, not only removing the need for more interest rate hikes but perhaps opening the way for further rate cuts. The unemployment rate also remains very low.

This all bodes well for stocks, setting the stage for a new bull market in 2024. Such a bull market may actually be already underway. And this is especially good news for Etsy. here’s why.

1. Economic slowdown has reduced sales

As was mentioned, inflation-weary consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending to pay for increasingly expensive staples like food, utilities and cosmetics.

However, it is a pendulum that swings in both directions. If a weak economy is bad for business and a poorly performing market puts pressure on Etsy stock, a growing economy and rising market have the opposite effect. Assuming that a new bull market is rooted in general conditions of strong economic growth, solid wages, and controlled inflation, Etsy will be operating in an ideal consumer environment.

It is also arguable that many recent budgetary changes are the result of the so-called “wealth effect” (or lack thereof) associated with the stock market. That is, when the market is performing well, consumers feel wealthier and are willing to spend more money on less-essential items like the handmade items offered by Etsy.

2. The handmade market is still growing

Mass produced goods still hold their place in the consumer market. From vacuum cleaners to packaged foods to light bulbs to gym socks, there are few products that aren’t worth making by hand.

Still, many consumers prefer the uniqueness and personalization that only a handmade item – like the ones Etsy sells – provides. Market researcher Technavio believes the US handicrafts market is set to grow at an average annual pace of about 9% through 2027, while the global handicrafts market is likely to grow more than 13% per year through 2025.

The latter growth scenario is particularly exciting since nearly half of Etsy’s business is done outside the U.S. Clearly, there are competitors on this front. Amazon Manages a handmade goods platform, and arts and crafts supply store chain Michael’s is developing a rival website called MakerPlace. And these are just some examples.

However, being the first big name dedicated to the handicrafts market gives Etsy a serious advantage. As morning Star Company analyst Sean Dunlap says: “Etsy is one of the few companies poised to be a long-term winner in e-commerce. It has created a marketplace of non-traditional, unique, customizable and artisan inventory, providing a competitive edge.” The result is a network that becomes more valuable as additional buyers and sellers join the platform.”

He adds, “After more than doubling its buyer base in 2019, Etsy has likely reached a peak in demand, increasing the odds of success for new entrants.”

3. Implementation of many development initiatives is starting

Last but not least, consider stepping into a position in Etsy stock in anticipation of a new bull market as several of its recent overhaul efforts are just starting to gain momentum.

Take its search feature for example. At some point, a broad search conducted on the site will result in too many similar products, and not enough different results to help the buyer refine their search or navigate the platform’s listings. not anymore. Searching for the site’s listings is now a more curated experience due to changes still being made compared to last quarter.

The change should address one of GlobalData retail analyst Neil Saunders’ top differences with the company. He explains: “Etsy doesn’t always help itself because the site can seem cluttered and disorganized to buyers – both things that hurt conversions and weaken the average basket size. Currently it seems like it has a lot of There are more products to sort through. Disrespectful.”

And this is just one solution. The company is also refining its promotional coupon program, launching its in-house payments platform in more countries, fostering more marketing partnerships with celebrities, and more.

Don’t worry too much about analysts’ weak outlook

So if the future is so bright, why aren’t analysts excited? The widest group of them simply rates the stock as a Hold, while the consensus price target is $74.03 – 5% below the stock’s current price. This is not inspiring at all.

Don’t read too much into this ho-hum scene. This may be a case where many analysts are waiting for more members of the analyst community to become more bullish on the stock so that they can safely follow that lead. In fact, it is the lack of bullishness from current analysts that makes shares ripe for a rally in view of future upgrades and increased price targets.

Even if the analyst community doesn’t completely get behind the company, however, a new bull market and just a little fresh growth could still do massive wonders for Etsy stock.

Source: www.fool.com