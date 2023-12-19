A breakthrough by scientists has taken a major step toward allowing us to actually create artificial DNA.

DNA is the building block of life, and the genetic alphabet consists of only four letters, or nucleotides. These biochemical building blocks include all types of DNA, and scientists have long wondered whether it would be possible to create functioning artificial DNA. Now, a breakthrough may finally provide the answer.

The main goal of a new study, the findings of which were published nature communication This month it comes to light that scientists may finally be able to create new drugs for some diseases by creating DNA with new nucleotides that can create custom proteins.

Being able to create artificial DNA could open the door to many important uses. The study’s senior author Dong Wang, Ph.D., explained (via) Being able to expand the genetic code could very well diversify “the range of molecules that we can synthesize in the lab.” . Phys.org,

Wang worked with Steven A. Benner, Ph.D., and Dimitri Lumakis, Ph.D. Helped lead the study with. Together, the three authors have shown that you can not only make artificial DNA but also be able to make artificial nucleotides. Help create custom proteins that we can use to target specific diseases that are hard to combat.

The researchers say that by using the same synthetic base pairs, they may be able to exploit the system using the same geometry. And, because the system that controls DNA is so effective, copying it can also help ensure that no serious mistakes are made in transcription or translation.

In the study, researchers used the Artificially Expanded Genetic Information System (AEGIS), which adds two new additions to the genetic alphabet. NASA first supported the initiative to try to understand how alien life might have evolved.

Now, however, it seems that this system could help us understand the secrets of creating working artificial DNA.

