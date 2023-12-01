Image Source: Getty Images

Share buyback is in fashion. According to aj bellOn 30 September 2023, 37 FTSE 100 Companies declared £46.6 billion during the first nine months of the year.

He expects the 2023 total to be the second-highest on record, beaten only by 2022 (£58.2bn).

good in theory

Share buyback impacts growth in earnings per share (EPS).

And because nothing has changed that would affect the company’s financial performance, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio should remain the same.

So, in theory, the share price should increase as shown below.

remedy no action taken repurchase of shares (cost £50 million) Earnings (£) 10m 10m Number of shares issued 20 meters 10m earnings per share () 0.5 1 P / E ratio 10 10 share price () 5 10

not that good in reality

In my opinion, it’s all smoke and mirrors.

In the example, the company spent £50 million of its cash that it would never get back. Therefore the value of the business should be low.

In fact, share buybacks are no different from dividend payments. But instead of giving surplus cash to shareholders, it is spent on stock. When a stock goes ex-dividend, its price falls because the new holders are not entitled to the payment.

The management team will claim that buybacks are good for the owners of the business, but in my opinion, all it is doing is increasing EPS, which is for their benefit.

Let’s look at a real example.

on page 115 of 2022 BP (LSE:BP.) In the annual report, the oil giant revealed that part of its senior executives’ remuneration will be based on the growth rate of adjusted EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) per share.

It’s no wonder boards like share buybacks so much.

From January 1 to November 24, 2023, the company spent $7.66 billion buying 1.22 billion of its own shares. At current exchange rates, this averages 498p per share. That’s not a good deal, considering its current share price is around 475p.

Other Thoughts

If I were a shareholder, I would get a big dividend.

This year’s payout is expected to be at least 28.42 cents (22.46p). However, the company could have increased this to 33.3pa a share if it had stopped buying its own shares and used the money to boost the dividend.

As a result, the current yield will increase from 4.7% to 11.8%.

I am sure this will increase the share price.

In the last year 2015, BP did not repurchase any of its shares. Instead, shareholders received 26.39p in cash – which is more than they would have received in 2023.

BP halved its dividend in 2020, blaming the pandemic. But it is still far below its pre-Covid level.

forever in debt

Another way BP could increase shareholder value is to use the money to pay down its debt, the size of which has been a concern for some investors.

As on December 31, 2022, it had a debt of $ 46.9 billion. Reducing it by about 15% would significantly improve the company’s balance sheet. And earnings will increase due to reduced interest payments.

After studying 250 companies in s&p500 Between 2004 and 2014, McKinsey & Company found that “no correlationBetween the level of share purchases and the total return to shareholders.

The research concluded that cash flow generates value regardless of how it is returned to owners.

So, in my view, it is time to end share buybacks and focus on creating real shareholder value.

James Beard has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends AJ Bell PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

