When a rare bottle of Scotch whiskey sold for US$2.7 million in November 2023, I was stunned, but not surprised.

The whiskey market has been growing rapidly for some time.

Bourbon brands like Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Pappy Van Winkle are selling for huge prices on the secondary market. Japanese whiskey, which has become popular over the past decade, now fetches 50 times the price it did a decade ago.

And in July 2022, an Ardbeg whiskey barrel dating from 1975, containing enough liquid for about 500 bottles, sold at auction for nearly $19 million. In 1997, the entire Ardbeg distillery was purchased by Glenmorangie Distillery for approximately $11 million.

How can a cask of Scotch whiskey sell for almost double the price of an entire distillery purchased two decades ago?

I’ve been studying niche markets for a decade, and I see at least two stories.

One is economic, where items in short supply, such as rare bottles or barrels, sell for high prices. And prices in the whiskey market have been rising rapidly over the past two decades, in part due to investors. Some investors view luxury collectibles, such as high-end whiskey bottles or casks, as an alternative to other assets such as stocks and bonds. (However, there are signs that the luxury market is slowing due to oversupply.)

But a second, overlooked – and possibly more interesting – explanation is social. This revolves around an increasing focus on the perceived authenticity of craft products – particularly products like Scotch whisky, which trade on their taste as well as their heritage.

A ‘brown spirit’ boom

The history of whiskey is one of booms and busts.

Whiskey has been produced in Scotland and Ireland since at least the 1400s. This sentiment spread to the rest of Europe in the mid to late 1700s. The late 1800s and early 1900s were boom years, especially for Irish whiskey. This period also saw innovations such as aging the spirit in oak barrels, which enhances its flavor. (Scotch, Japanese, Canadian and Indian whiskeys are written without the “e” and Irish and American whiskeys are written with an “e”. Whiskey is the common category label.)

In America, Prohibition drove distilling underground until it made a comeback in the mid-century. Famously, the advent of “white spirits” like vodka and gin pushed down the prices of “brown spirits” like whiskey in the 1970s. This led to what Scotch distillers call the “whisky loch” or “lake” – the accumulation of large stocks of mature whiskey and resulted in the closure of many whiskey producers.

But whiskey has made a comeback since 2000. Prices for some bottles, including the highly prized single-malt whiskey produced at a single distillery, have increased by nearly 600% over the past decade. American bourbon has also seen increasing interest and prices since at least 2016.

The prices of Japanese whisky, long considered inferior to Scotch whisky, have also increased. House of Suntory, the oldest Japanese distiller, has recently announced substantial increases in its prices in the primary market, in some cases up to 100%. And India, long the largest consumer of Scotch whiskey, is also seeing its own distilleries producing their own single-malt whiskeys and slowly moving into the market[[[[

Although these increases have been largely confined to the upper end of the market, prices for cheaper bottles have also increased.

Japanese whiskey has become more popular in the 21st century. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

longing for real relationships

Shortly after the sale of the 1926 Macallan for $2.7 million, Merriam-Webster declared “authentic” its 2023 word of the year.

The popularity of the term can be attributed to advances in artificial intelligence – and, with it, misinformation. But the increased focus on authenticity is also the result of a craving for more personal connections in an increasingly virtual world. People want authentic experiences – or what looks like authentic experiences. And this also includes the products they buy.

Authenticity is a very difficult concept to define. But it revolves around following a set of internal or external standards. This may mean following your values ​​or your heart to develop your best, truest, or most authentic self. When it comes to products – think vintage cars, artisan foods or craft beers – this may mean that those products have to meet certain criteria to be considered authentic. For example, according to the standards defined by the microbrewery movement, for craft beer to be considered authentic, it must be produced in-house in small batches.

These types of distinctions can be difficult for the average consumer to understand, and authenticity can be easy to fake. For example, the beer brand Samuel Adams attempts to signal its authenticity by associating itself with people, places, and events of the American Revolution. But the brewery also had trouble marketing it as a craft beer without brewing its own beer in-house.

putting a price on authenticity

Intangible qualities make whiskey special – aspects such as aroma, or “nose”; its complexity; and its lingering aftertaste, or “finish”.

But to increase the value of the whiskey, sellers of high-end whiskey tout the heritage of the product.

A whiskey’s unique location – what wine connoisseurs call “terroir” – matters a lot for its perceived authenticity.

King Charles III – who was Prince of Wales at the time – snorted a glass of whiskey during a visit to a distillery on the Scottish island of Islay in 1994. Chris Bacon/PA Images via Getty Images

During and after the Whiskey Crisis, Scotch producers realized that they had large reserves of unsold whiskey. The production and storage of most whiskey began in the 1960s, before the advent of automation, faster distillation, and new ingredients. The desire to return to those more authentic, simpler times allowed distillers to rewrite the stories of those stores.

Scotch whiskey has long historically had a more substantial reputation – and, therefore, is more authentic. Research shows that even most expert judges can’t differentiate between different categories of whisky, with a bottle of Scotch whiskey selling for up to 100 times more than an equally aged – and equally complex – Canadian whiskey .

A recent study of Canadian whiskey showed how distilleries can also use their physical characteristics and local character to enhance the perception of the authenticity of their spirits. Bottles from older distilleries were considered more authentic – and could sell for a higher price. New, factory-like buildings had little appeal to consumers.

There is a mirage-like nature to all this. A product can be considered authentic if everyone believes in it and acts as if it is.

Then again, it should come as no surprise that the history of whiskey is one of perception, not necessarily quality. And this belief helps further his financial fortunes.

So the next time you find a nice bottle of whiskey for yourself or a gift, consider the story and history that drives its value.

